Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Pluto link on your birthday means your ability to impress important people will carry you far this year. Be honest about what you hope to achieve and don’t worry that your ambitions might create enemies on the work front. Everyone loves you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your feelings may be a bit close to the surface this week but don’t let it show. Keep your thoughts about what certain people are doing to yourself and act as if nothing can faze you. It won’t be long before your mood brightens considerably.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will enjoy an endless supply of good ideas over the next few days but, of course, you won’t be able to pursue each and every one of them, so be selective and make sure the ideas you go with benefit you first and other people second.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The most important thing now is that you don’t take what other people say about you to heart. If your rivals believe they are getting under your skin they will go out of their way to make you feel even worse. Close your ears to criticism.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Even people who know you well will be stunned by how quickly and how confidently you act over the next few days. On the work front especially you will make quite an impression and it’s more than possible you will be offered a promotion.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not have a choice about what you need to do next but you do have a choice about how you should go about it. An enthusiastic approach is a must as your can-do attitude will inspire others to join you, making your workload lighter.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Make sure the people you have the deepest feelings for know how much you appreciate their efforts on your behalf. You’re not always as expressive as you should be but putting your feelings into words will come a lot easier this week.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A hectic phase is about to begin, both at home and at work, and it is of the utmost importance that you are on good terms with friends and loved ones. Current disputes may be minor in nature but they must be dealt with now rather than later.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Make a point of looking for the silver lining in every cloud – it is always there if you choose to search for it. Spending time with family and friends will improve your mood no end, so don’t overload yourself with work over the next few days.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As Venus moves into the most dynamic area of your chart this week you will find it ridiculously easy to get things done. You will also be surprised at how willing other people are to help you, so don’t try to do it all on your own.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Like it or not you are going to have to adapt your own needs to the needs of friends and relatives this week. They helped you get through some dark times in the past and now you will get the chance to return the favor. Do so willingly.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If certain places have been off limits to you recently then those are the places you can now visit without restriction. Make your journey a truly remarkable one by travelling with someone you feel close to emotionally. It’s a great time for romance.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Although love planet Venus leaves your sign this week that does not mean relationships will suffer. On the contrary, other influences suggest you are about to move closer to someone you previously admired from afar. Your heart is beating faster already!

