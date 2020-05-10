Your lookahead horoscope: May 10

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Neptune link on your birthday invites you to pay more attention to your inner emotional and spiritual needs than to what is taking place in the wider world. You still need to work and eat, of course, but you also need to find deeper meanings to life.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Recent events, while traumatic, did you a favour by sweeping away a number of worries that have been blighting your life. Now at last you are free, mentally and emotionally, to follow your dream without fear it might turn into a nightmare.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your ability to tune in to what is taking place in the world around you will give you a massive advantage over your rivals. You will know without having to think about it what is going to occur, giving you time to make your first and best move.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There may be times over the next few days when it seems as if everyone is against you, but in all probability you are being a bit melodramatic. Not only are people not against you but, for the most part, they are very much on your side.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Stop trying so hard to control events both at home and at work. You should know by now that you are on a path through life in which the major markers are already in place, so why not sit back and enjoy the ride? It could be fun!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The planets are encouraging you to show your softer, gentler side, but chances are you don’t really want to. Be true to your own personality and, if others say you should change your ways, promise that you will, then go your own way anyway!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You don’t need to be so suspicious Virgo. In fact, with the sun linked to Neptune there is no way that others can take advantage of you. You will instinctively know, ahead of time, when it is time to move out of harm’s way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Keep routine tasks to a minimum this week and don’t worry too much if you have to give up following your schedule. What happens over the next few days will play havoc with your plans anyway, so why waste time trying to stay on top of everything?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sun aligned with compassionate Neptune will see you in a forgiving mood – you just cannot be bothered to right wrongs, fight injustices or hit back at personal slights. Have you finally realized that life is too short to hold grudges? Let’s hope so.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Be open to alternative viewpoints this week and be ready to act on the kind of information that you would have dismissed as fanciful or fictitious in the past. Something a friend points out to you will open your eyes to a whole new range of possibilities.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be a stubborn earth sign but you are aware there are times when you have to make changes, and this is one of them. The good news is if you make those changes now they won’t be in the least bit painful, and might even be profitable.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have your own set of ideals and quite rightly have no intention of changing them, but you also need to accept that other people may have different ideals and won’t change just to please you. The answer? It’s called live and let live.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

So many people seem so excited about what’s going on but you can’t seem to work up the same kind of enthusiasm. That’s fine. A deeper part of you can sense that this latest big thing is in all probability just another passing fad. Give it a miss.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com