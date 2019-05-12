Your lookahead horoscope: May 12

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The sun and Saturn combine on your birthday, making you a touch more serious in the way you choose to deal with life. Don’t get too serious though. No matter how driven you may be to improve yourself there should still be room for love and laughter.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Whatever challenges come your way over the next few days you will deal with them as if they are nothing – in fact they probably won’t look much like challenges to you at all. When you’re in this kind of mood all things come easy to you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will need to be a bit more assertive over the coming week, not least when dealing with people in positions of power. Just remember that assertive does not mean aggressive. Stay calm, whatever the provocation, and simply insist that you get your way.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Mars moves out of your sign in just a little while, so make the most of it today and during the early part of the new week to push yourself harder and get important things done. Above all Gemini, you must finish what you started.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It does not matter what other people say can and cannot be done, or what you should or should not be doing – the only thing that counts is that you make a thoroughly good job of it. Cancer is a cardinal sign, and that means you must lead.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need only click your fingers to have helpers come running from all directions. There is something about the Leo nature that is quite imperious, and when you mix it with charm you are nigh on unstoppable. Aim to be loveable too!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will get through so much work over the next few days that people may wonder if your energy is entirely natural. It is, but you are also driven by a desire to prove yourself. Don’t get too intense about it though – you’re already a winner.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

This is a great time for getting things done, so decide what it is you most want to accomplish, then just go for it. Yes, of course, you will encounter obstacles along the way – and you will smash through each and every one of them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you have a plan to take you through the next seven days there is every chance that you will achieve something that is both worthwhile and wonderful. What is it that inspires you most in this life? Make it central to your everyday existence.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Wherever you go and whatever you do today you can be sure that good fortune will find you. Jupiter, your ruler, gives you a larger-than-life outlook, which in turn pulls good things toward you. It’s as if you are some kind of cosmic magnet!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It’s you against the world at the moment – and the world doesn’t stand a chance. While that may make it sound as if you are in an angry sort of mood you are actually quite light-hearted. It’s the challenge you enjoy, and you’ll face several today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

With both Mars and Jupiter occupying dynamic areas of your chart at the moment you certainly don’t lack for confidence, but are you doing something good with it? It’s not enough that you feel great, you must strive to do great things as well.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may have to be a bit brutal with someone today, in the sense that you have to tell them something you know they don’t want to hear. The truth isn’t always nice but because it’s the truth it must not be ignored. Speak up, for everyone’s sake.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com