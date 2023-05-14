HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you put extra hours and effort into a creative project over the next few months the rewards that come your way later in the year will be spectacular. You’ve had your 1 per cent inspiration moment, now you need 99 per cent perspiration to make it work.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Because you are such an individualist you don’t like asking for assistance but you may have no choice in the matter over the next few days. The planets warn if you don’t get help with a business matter of some kind it could cost you serious money.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The cosmic picture is changing in your favuor and before the week is done you will have accomplished something that you never in your wildest dreams thought was possible. Jupiter’s move into your sign is a promise of success on every possible level.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Stick with what you know and trust and don’t be tempted to try new methods and routines just because other people say it is the latest fashion. You know what works best for you and there is no reason on Earth why you should change it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may find it hard to get your message across during the early part of the week but by Wednesday at the latest there will be no denying that your words are having the desired effect. Don’t be afraid to speak truth to power.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may believe that someone you work or do business with is being less than honest about their activities but unless you possess hard evidence to back up that belief you would be wise to keep quiet about it. Give them time to incriminate themselves.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Although one door may have slammed in your face another one is about to swing open, so stay sharp and be ready to walk through it when the opportunity arrives. Jupiter’s move in your favor this week promises that exciting times lay ahead.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It will pay you to keep a low profile over the next two or three days, especially if you are the sort of Libra who likes to express your opinions out loud. The planets warn that your most recent comments may have upset some very important people.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you are planning a big move then you must let partners and loved ones know about it well in advance. If you push ahead without their blessing they will put obstacles in your path to slow you down, and you will only have yourself to blame.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not be in the most outgoing of moods as the new week begins but that’s okay. Even a sociable Sag needs to spend time with their thoughts and the more thinking you do at the start of the week the more fun you will have later on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you stay calm and carry on this week there is every chance you will accomplish something that your rivals said could not be done. Jupiter’s move into the most dynamic area of your chart will inspire you to aim higher than ever before.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more the critics say that you are doing something wrong the more likely it is you are doing it right, so ignore their doubts and looks of disdain and keep at it. And don’t waste your time saying “I told you so” when your self-belief pays off.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you take what you see and hear at face value this week it could cost you dear both financially and emotionally. The real danger is that you could get caught up by the roar of the crowd and commit yourself to something that can never succeed.

