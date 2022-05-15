Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your life could move in two very different directions over the next 12 months. Either you will retreat into your shell and refuse to engage with reality, or you will throw yourself into activities that make the world a better place. It must be the latter of course.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

No, you can’t save the world but you can do your bit to make it a better place this week and even if you make just a small effort to improve the lot of people you deal with the results could be very large indeed. Get to it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be of the opinion that someone is plotting against you, and there may be an element of truth in it, but don’t get so paranoid that you trust no one at all. Your friends still outnumber your enemies by a ratio of at least 10 to one.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Speak plainly and clearly over the next few days, especially on the work front where misunderstandings are more likely than not. By all means speak your mind but make sure your thoughts translate into words that partners and colleagues can understand.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Tomorrow’s lunar eclipse warns if you allow your feelings to outweigh common sense the results are unlikely to be pretty. If you can, postpone making major decisions until the second half of the week – you should be thinking rationally again by then.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You won’t take kindly to criticism over the next few days but that won’t stop people calling attention to the fact that you have got something very wrong. Be big enough to accept that criticism with a smile, and smart enough to change your approach.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be in a sociable mood at the moment but you are strongly advised to limit the number of invitations you accept. You can’t be in several places at the same time, so prioritize your commitments even though some people will be disappointed.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You must be realistic about what you can hope to achieve and also what you can hope to earn from it financially. Monday’s lunar eclipse will reward you for logical thinking but punish you for being too vague. Remember, it’s your money that’s at stake.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Because tomorrow’s lunar eclipse takes place in your sign you could easily get the wrong end of the stick and make a decision that reflects badly on you. At the very least get a second opinion from someone you trust – then be smart and act on it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Use your imagination to explore new ideas and ignore people who say your insights are way off the mark. Most likely they are simply afraid you will do something wonderful and make them look bad – and that’s exactly what you should be aiming for!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Friends and family members are likely to be rather sensitive over the next two or three days, thanks to the influence of the lunar eclipse, so try not to say anything too negative in nature. Pretend that everything they do meets with your full approval, for now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to be on your best behaviour when dealing with people in positions of power, because the planets warn they won’t hesitate to come down on you hard if they feel you are failing to give them the respect they deserve. Flatter them shamelessly.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You cannot afford to take chances over the next 48 hours. Even if you believe you’ve had the most wonderful idea since sliced bread was invented the universe won’t let you get away with sloppy thinking. Good ideas must also be workable ideas.

