Your lookahead horoscope: May 16

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be a realist by nature but it will pay you to let yourself dream a bit too. If you get the balance right there is every chance your mind will open up to new ideas, of the kind you used to think were a bit off the wall.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may feel a bit low and listless as the new week begins but once the sun changes signs on Thursday your energy levels will start surging again. If there is one thing you are not Aries it is lazy – in fact you often do far too much.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Whatever you choose to do over the next few days you must make sure you do it to the best of your abilities. Your reputation is very much on the line, so make sure employers and other important people are not given reasons to complain.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What takes place early in the new week may not be to your liking but it won’t be the calamity some people say it is, so stay calm and wait for the cosmic outlook to change – which it will do when the sun enters your sign on Thursday.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You desperately need to lighten up a bit Cancer. Is the world really in as terrible a state as some people claim it is? No, of course not, so don’t get caught up in the general feeling of doom and gloom. Find something to smile about.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The world is full of possibilities and over the next few days you will get the chance to make something good out of at least one of them. Your positive outlook won’t just make things happen for you – family and friends will see the benefits too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may find it hard to stay cool when dealing with people who rub you up the wrong way but deep down you know they want you to get angry, most likely because they think it will make them look good. It’s an old trick – don’t fall for it!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t waste time trying to get approval for something you know the powers that be are opposed to. Either drop the idea altogether or do it on the quiet. The fact is you don’t need other people’s support, no matter who they may be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What other people say is important and what you say is important are likely to be two very different things this week. On this occasion there will be no middle ground, so go your own way and do your own thing and let them do likewise.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will have to make a tough decision of some kind this week and it may not endear you to others either at home or at work. You won’t think twice about it though. You’re not the sort to let other people’s problems become your problems too.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will need to remind yourself over the next few days that you are under no obligation to explain yourself to anyone for any reason. There is only one person whose approval you need and that is the person you can see in the mirror. Trust yourself more.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Some people you get along with and some people you don’t and that’s just the way it is. With that fact in mind don’t think you need to be nice to those who are rarely, if ever, nice to you. Save your affection for those who deserve it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It may be the case that a friend or colleague has let you down but you must resist the urge to cut them out of your life. Everyone deserves a second chance, and sometimes even a third, so point out what they’ve done wrong and then let it go.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com