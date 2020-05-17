Your lookahead horoscope: May 17

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Jupiter’s influence on your birthday will broaden your perspective on life to such an extent that you can no longer be bothered to pass judgment on other people. However, you will still need to judge when to be forgiving and when to turn your back and walk away.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to be distrustful of people for no good reason this week. If you let your suspicions get out of hand you could drive away those who could have been good for you. On the work front especially, act as if everyone wants to see you do well.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

This should be a very pleasant time for you as the sun in your sign makes a positive link to Jupiter, planet of luck. The potential for good things, and good people, to come into your life is huge, so be open to new ideas and sudden inspirations.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You don’t have to do anything special this week, just be yourself and let the universe guide you in the right direction. The events of your life may be important, but more important still is the attitude you choose to adopt – and, yes, it really is your choice.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you make an effort to understand different points of view this week it will make it so much easier to deal with people who sometimes appear to be acting in ways that defy logic. The fact is, what seems rational to you may seem ridiculous to them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Important people like what they see when they look at you, so by all means take a chance or two because most likely you will get the support you need. That does not, of course, mean you can just do as you please. You’re not that popular!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun linked to Jupiter will inspire you to expand your horizons physically, mentally and emotionally. Too often in the past you have looked so closely at the details of various situations that you completely missed the wider picture. Think big this week Virgo.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There is no reason why you should be so concerned about your money situation. Yes, of course, you have to be sure you can make ends meet but it would be a mistake to take it to extremes. The best things in life are well within your limited budget.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to take a more relaxed view of what partners and loved ones are up to. That may not be easy when they are being so secretive about it, but the roles have been reversed on many occasions in the past so why not cut them some slack?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As your ruling planet Jupiter is strong this week you may be inclined to push yourself a little too hard. The main thing you need to remember Sag is that doing one thing really well is better than doing five or six things to an average standard.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It seems you can do no wrong at the moment and this week’s sun-Jupiter link will give your confidence another boost by easing your path toward a goal of some kind. But don’t forget there are limits to what even a go-getting Capricorn can hope to achieve.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you are not in the mood for fun and games then let others know about it. You are under no obligation to join in if your heart isn’t in it. In fact you will be doing others a favour by keeping your distance. They want smiles, not frowns.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will be much in demand over the next few days, and that’s great, but don’t give so much of yourself that you end up exhausted. Also, don’t think you have to go places and do things to please other people – it’s their job to please you!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com