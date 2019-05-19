Your lookahead horoscope: May 19

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Few signs are as robust as Taurus and anyone who thinks you are going soft will realize over the coming year just how determined you are. You may talk softly and try to get on with people but that does not mean you are weak – far from it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun’s move into the communications area of your chart early in the new week will remove some kind of communications blockage and before you know it you will be on talking terms again with family and friends. You have lots to discuss.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun and Mercury leave your birth sign on Tuesday but that does not mean you will get a chance to slow down – far from it in fact. You’ve had so many good ideas in recent weeks – now you must decide which of them are worth pursuing.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Put any failures and disappointments you might have had firmly behind you and face the future in a positive frame of mind. That will be so much easier when both the sun and Mercury, your ruler, move into your sign on the 21st. Gemini is back!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your confidence may take a bit of a dive over the next few days but that’s okay. In fact it could even help you in that you will be less inclined to get involved in new projects and more inclined to sit quietly and listen to your thoughts.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

As the sun will shortly be moving into the area of your chart that governs friendships and group activities you will need to change your attitude slightly and be prepared to meet others halfway. Remember Leo, it’s not all about you. No, really, it’s not!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You are about to embark on the most important time of the year for matters related to your work or career, so get yourself in the right frame of mind, get your act together, and above all get out into the world and get yourself noticed.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you are not off visiting new places over the coming week then you cannot be a true Libra. Cosmic activity in the most adventurous area of your chart will encourage you to spread your wings and explore. Don’t ask for permission to wander, just go.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Most of the partnership and relationship issues you have been wrestling with in recent weeks have now been resolved, leaving you free to focus on matters of a more material nature. Your financial situation, in particular, needs looking at closely.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As the sun is about to move into your opposite sign you have to accept that for the next few weeks other people will be calling the shots. Don’t try to go off and do things on your own though – this a chance to learn some partnership skills.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be eager to get started on a new project but make sure all the preliminary work has been done first. If you begin too soon you will have to go back later on and cover the ground that you missed. Get it right the first time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your instincts have been telling you for ages that better days will soon be here – and your instincts were spot on as usual. When the sun moves in your favour on Tuesday you will feel like you could take on the world and win – and you can.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It may be tempting to double your efforts and push through something you have been working on quickly but don’t be hasty. The planets urge you to take life at a more leisurely pace. Also, spend less time on work and more with those you love.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com