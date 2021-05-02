Your lookahead horoscope: May 2

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The more you make an effort to think the best of people over the coming year the more the universe will smile on you. Even if you cannot always see why others act the way they do you can and you must assume there is a grand cosmic reason.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Money issues have been high on your agenda in recent weeks but soon you will need to shift your attention to less material matters. Don’t sweat it if you have to pay a few dollars more than you wanted to get your freedom – it’s worth almost any price.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may or may not think of yourself as an ideas person but once you have latched on to a good idea you must not let it go without making it work for you. Your next big idea could be worth some serious cash in the very near future.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Give your imagination permission to roam over the next few days and don’t reject what it comes up with simply because it seems strange or outlandish. What looks so weird and wonderful today is likely to be commonplace a few months from now.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t try to push people in directions they don’t want to go. The only way you will get them doing what you want them to be doing is to persuade them it will be as profitable for them as it is for you. Do you think you can do that?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Just because you have gone out of your way to help other people of late does not mean they will go out of their way to help you. You need to recognize that fact and take steps to look out for No. 1 over the next seven days.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may think you want to be famous but you need to be aware there are downsides to being a celebrity. If you are the sort of Virgo who cannot put up with constant scrutiny of your personal life you may want to fly under the radar this week.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

What is it that drives you? What is it that inspires you? If you are unable to answer those questions then you need to take some time out to think about it. Dig deep into what you know about life and find something that gives it real meaning.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will have to deal with someone over the coming week who seems to believe you exist merely to assist them in various ways. What that suggests is that you have been too much of a nice guy of late. It’s time to set the record straight!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Go your own way and do your own thing over the next few days but make sure loved ones know what you are up to. They may not approve – and you really won’t care – but if at any stage you need help they must know where to find you.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Something of a creative or artistic nature will inspire you this week and you’ll reach new heights of excellence. You’ll get no end of applause from those who admire your talents but applause alone won’t swell your bank balance. How can you make it pay?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Keep telling yourself that you are a force to be reckoned with and keep doing the things that prove it’s a fact. You will encounter a great deal of criticism over the coming week but much of it will be misplaced – and all of it can be safely ignored.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The only danger now is that something you say in all innocence could be taken the wrong way and cause a rift with someone you love. Watch your words carefully and make sure there is no room for misunderstanding. You know how touchy some people can be.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com