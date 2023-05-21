HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Pluto, planet of power, is strong on your birthday and that means you must be strong as well. Go your own way, do your own thing and refuse point blank to do anything that your instincts tell you will help others more than it helps you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun in the travel area of your chart links with both Pluto and Mars, so you will have no trouble going your own way and doing your own thing, no matter how many people might protest. You’re on the move and you won’t be traveling slowly.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Mercury in your sign means you can easily put into words what has been on your mind of late but just because you can do it does not mean you have to. A little thought should convince you that some information is best kept to yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What you did yesterday, last week or last month is of no concern – the only thing that matters is what you do next. The sun in your sign indicates that your options will be almost unlimited over the next few days, so start making plans.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun’s journey through the most sensitive area of your chart over the next four weeks will encourage you to spend more time in your own company rather than waste it on people who don’t appreciate your many talents. Give your thoughts room to breathe.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Mars in your sign makes this one of the most dynamic times of the year, so don’t allow yourself to be limited in any way. On every level you are well placed to shine and those who get close enough will be warmed by your magnificence.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be tempted to push ahead with a project you hope will bring fame and fortune your way and with the sun linked to Mars and Pluto there is every chance it will succeed. Don’t hold back – go for it with every ounce of energy you possess.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may not have been at your best in recent weeks but you will more than make up for it this week. If you have an urge to get away from your neighbourhood and explore new places and meet new people don’t think twice about it, just go!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

As one of the zodiac’s “fixed” signs you see what you want to see and ignore the rest but if you expand your horizons a bit over the next few days you will see something that amazes and delights you. You could even make some money from it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sun’s journey through the partnership area of your chart will not only bring a relationship matter to a head but also provide the means to fix what up until now has been a serious problem. You certainly won’t need to run away from it any more.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Money matters will be hugely important over the next few days and you will need to call on all your powers of self-control if you don’t want to end up out of pocket. You know the old saying: neither a borrower nor a lender be.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

This promises to be a wonderful week both artistically and romantically, so stop worrying about the kind of minor issues that affect us all and focus on the important stuff that affects you alone. You are defined by what you create and who you love.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You won’t be in the mood to try too hard over the next few days but that’s okay. Save your energy for later in the week when opportunities to impress on the work front must not be missed. Know when to slow down and when to speed up.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com