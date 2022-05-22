Gemini.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will go all out to make your dreams come true over the coming 12 months but there is a danger you may tread on a few sensitive toes along the way. Will you care? Probably not, but resist the urge to make enemies for the fun of it!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may have to think again about a plan that suddenly does not seem as attractive as it once did. Fortunately, it isn’t yet too late to change your mind and do it a different way, or maybe scrap it completely and start again from scratch.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Something you said to a friend or colleague recently did not go down well and the planets warn they may try to get their own back over the next few days. But don’t get involved in a slanging match – it’s really not worth the effort.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You’re not usually the worrying sort but you seem to believe the powers that be have got it in for you. It’s nonsense, of course, but your mind will continue to play tricks on you this week, so steer clear of situations you cannot control.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The more the rumours fly over the next few days the more you must ignore them. According to the planets there is no truth to what others are gossiping about, so close your ears to it all and focus on the serious stuff only.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

News to do with your career may worry you a bit this week but in reality there is precious little you need to get worked up about. While others try to avoid the changes now taking place you must embrace them with open arms.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

No matter how enthusiastic a friend may be about their latest big idea you must not allow yourself to get sucked in by the power of their passion. While Mercury, your ruler, is moving retrograde a few doubts here and there could keep you safe.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The most important thing as the new week begins is that you give those around you the impression that you have a specific goal in mind and that there is no doubt at all you will reach it. Your confident attitude will help make it happen.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something will grab your attention over the next few days and there is a danger it could become an obsession. If you find yourself thinking about one thing to the exclusion of everything else that’s a sure sign you need to lighten up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There have been times of late when you feared that your plans would come to nothing and the world would tag you as a failure. Not only did that not happen but even your rivals have been impressed by your efforts. You’ll achieve a lot this week.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Travel and social plans may have to be put on hold this week and if that happens you will have no one to blame but yourself. Next time, don’t race ahead before you know where you are going and how much it’s likely to cost you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may have to remind a loved one that success depends on more than just self-belief and effort. With your help they can accomplish much over the coming week but what they most need to learn is how important it is to plan ahead.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

By all means be direct in your language this week but don’t forget that words can hurt as well as heal. If someone feels offended by what you say it could have a negative impact on your activities together. Think before you speak.

