Your lookahead horoscope: May 23

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Communication is the key to success but it could also be the doorway to confusion this year, so make sure you spell out in plain and simple language what it is you are doing, why you are doing it, and what others can do to assist you – and they will.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may feel left out of things over the next few days but it’s nothing to be concerned about. All it means is that friends and relatives have so many things on the go that they don’t have much time for you. Find ways to amuse yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be inclined to believe there are hidden meanings and motives in what other people say but is that true or is it just that you are a bit less trusting of late? Look at each and every situation you encounter rationally and without fear.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Make an effort to put other people’s needs first over the coming week. No doubt there are plenty of things you would prefer to do for yourself but if you make an effort to be generous the universe will reward you even more generously later on.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Go out of your way to see the good in people rather than the bad. Sometimes your mind gets so cluttered with value judgments that you fail to see that everyone is pretty much alike. Accept that fact and you’ll be much more relaxed about life.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be outgoing by nature but over the next few days there will be times when you want to hide away from the world, and so you should. Just because you’re a bit of a showman doesn’t mean you have to be on show all the time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to get rid of the blinkers that stop you from seeing things you don’t want to see. Troubling situations won’t cease to exist just because you refuse to look at them, so open your eyes and then act on the reality they reveal to you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The most important thing over the coming week is that you strive to be independent. Listen to what your conscience is telling you and act on it – almost certainly it is the exact opposite of what the herd is doing, and that’s a good thing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The planets will guide your footsteps and make sure you get to your destination safely and in good time. Never doubt there is a force in your life that looks over you. And never doubt that if you follow your inner voice you’ll find peace and success.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The approaching lunar eclipse warns you will need to be on your guard this week, especially when dealing with people on a face-to-face basis. You know how quickly you can react when you feel threatened, so promise yourself now you’ll stay in control.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be going through a rough patch at the moment but don’t despair. Wednesday’s lunar eclipse will bring matters to a head and after that you’ll feel a great sense of relief. Looking back, you may wonder what you were worrying about.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Make sure you work on things that inspire you this week. If you find yourself labouring at tasks and chores that feel meaningless it’s sure to have a negative effect on your outlook on life. Find something important to occupy that big brain of yours.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Do you follow certain rules because you agree with them or is it purely a matter of habit? If it’s the latter then what happens over the next few days will disrupt your routine and make space for you to junk those old rules for new ones.

