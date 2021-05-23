 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Horoscopes

Register
AdChoices
Horoscopes

Your lookahead horoscope: May 23

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Gemini.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Communication is the key to success but it could also be the doorway to confusion this year, so make sure you spell out in plain and simple language what it is you are doing, why you are doing it, and what others can do to assist you – and they will.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may feel left out of things over the next few days but it’s nothing to be concerned about. All it means is that friends and relatives have so many things on the go that they don’t have much time for you. Find ways to amuse yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be inclined to believe there are hidden meanings and motives in what other people say but is that true or is it just that you are a bit less trusting of late? Look at each and every situation you encounter rationally and without fear.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Make an effort to put other people’s needs first over the coming week. No doubt there are plenty of things you would prefer to do for yourself but if you make an effort to be generous the universe will reward you even more generously later on.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Go out of your way to see the good in people rather than the bad. Sometimes your mind gets so cluttered with value judgments that you fail to see that everyone is pretty much alike. Accept that fact and you’ll be much more relaxed about life.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be outgoing by nature but over the next few days there will be times when you want to hide away from the world, and so you should. Just because you’re a bit of a showman doesn’t mean you have to be on show all the time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to get rid of the blinkers that stop you from seeing things you don’t want to see. Troubling situations won’t cease to exist just because you refuse to look at them, so open your eyes and then act on the reality they reveal to you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The most important thing over the coming week is that you strive to be independent. Listen to what your conscience is telling you and act on it – almost certainly it is the exact opposite of what the herd is doing, and that’s a good thing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The planets will guide your footsteps and make sure you get to your destination safely and in good time. Never doubt there is a force in your life that looks over you. And never doubt that if you follow your inner voice you’ll find peace and success.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The approaching lunar eclipse warns you will need to be on your guard this week, especially when dealing with people on a face-to-face basis. You know how quickly you can react when you feel threatened, so promise yourself now you’ll stay in control.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be going through a rough patch at the moment but don’t despair. Wednesday’s lunar eclipse will bring matters to a head and after that you’ll feel a great sense of relief. Looking back, you may wonder what you were worrying about.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Make sure you work on things that inspire you this week. If you find yourself labouring at tasks and chores that feel meaningless it’s sure to have a negative effect on your outlook on life. Find something important to occupy that big brain of yours.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Do you follow certain rules because you agree with them or is it purely a matter of habit? If it’s the latter then what happens over the next few days will disrupt your routine and make space for you to junk those old rules for new ones.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies