Your lookahead horoscope: May 24

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The direction your life is taking will change over the coming 12 months, not in any sudden or dramatic way but bit by bit and step by step. Looking back from your birthday next year you will hardly be able to recognize yourself - and in a good way.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Any sudden insights you have over the next day or two should be kept to yourself. The planets warn if you are too open about what you think you could lose out because less scrupulous types have stolen your ideas. It’s you who should benefit, not them!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

News you receive from afar this week will help you make sense of something that has been confusing you for quite some time. Once you experience that Aha! moment you will know without a shadow of a doubt what your next move should be.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

With both the sun and Mercury in your sign you can win any kind of debate or argument. But you must make sure you win because your facts are correct, not just because you are good at spinning words. Also, use your powers of persuasion for worthy causes.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The planets indicate that you are expecting too much of yourself and need to rein in your enthusiasm for certain projects. Also, make sure you have no more than two such projects on the go at any one time. Quality is more important than quantity.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you find it difficult to trust people it could have a negative effect on important relationships. Try seeing the good in what people say and do rather than the bad. Sometimes you read far too much into the motivations of friends and loved ones.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You know what you want and you know how to get it, but you may be a bit worried that people you love and respect won’t much like this new ruthless side to your nature. Too bad. Do what has to be done to get the success that you crave.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A project you had to put on hold a while back can now be dusted down and worked on again. Recent hold-ups have no doubt been discouraging but in time you will recognize they actually worked in your favour. Timing is everything, and your time is now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Financial matters are under good stars at the moment, so start thinking about ways you can improve your cash-flow situation, then take the steps that will make it happen. Confidence is the key – if you believe you can succeed and get rich then you will!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Go out of your way to be sociable this week. Talk with people you meet in your daily activities and really listen to what they have to say. You may be smart but there is always something new you can learn, which can then be turned to your advantage.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Anyone who says you should be doing more must be told in no uncertain terms to mind their own business! As one of the zodiac’s more ambitious signs you are no stranger to hard work, so ignore those who clearly don’t know what they are talking about.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Some of the things you say over the next few days will shock those of a nervous disposition, but no matter. Someone needs to tell it like it is, and if no one else will do it then you must. Remember though that it works both ways!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you are less than happy with what’s been taking place on the home front then you must speak up about it. Don’t worry that you might hurt the feelings of some of your more sensitive relatives – this is no time for pulling your (verbal) punches.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com