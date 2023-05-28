HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Sometimes you seem oblivious to the effects your words have on other people but over the next 12 months the consequences of what you say will be made abundantly clear. Hopefully you will learn there are times when it is better to say nothing!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You enjoy playing to the crowd but not everyone appreciates your determination to take centre stage whenever it pleases you to do so. Be smart and allow other people to bask in the spotlight a bit over the next few days. They’ll love you for it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The reason a loved one or friend is going a bit mad at the moment is because they want to avoid thinking about a situation they find emotionally painful. Give them the support they need and make sure they don’t go off and do something rash.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

All things seem possible now but don’t get carried away and start believing that whatever you do will be a success come what may. On the work front especially you must be realistic about how far your talents can take you. Your limits are also your strength.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will do something so completely out of character this week that even people who know you well will be shocked. The good news is they will secretly admire you for having the guts to attempt what they would never try to do themselves.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Resist the urge to force through changes you know won’t be welcomed by the people you live, work and do business with. This is one of those occasions when your best course of action is no action at all. React to events rather than initiate them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Stay calm and look at your current situation through eyes that see what is actually there rather than what you wish was there. Yours is a sign that values common sense but you have feelings too and you’ve got to make sure they don’t mislead you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The best way to deal with people who give you a hard time is to ignore them. Pretend you don’t hear what they are saying about you and carry on doing whatever makes you happy. They’ll get the message eventually and leave you alone.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Setbacks of one sort or another are inevitable but if you strive to maintain a positive mindset then what happens over the next few days will work in your favour. You have never been the sort to crack under pressure and are not about to start now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The message of the stars is that you must make a real effort to separate your personal feelings from your professional responsibilities. If you allow yourself to get too emotionally involved on the work front this week it may not end well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t go along with other people’s plans just because they ask you to. The planets warn this is one of those occasions when you cannot be sure what their motives are, still less their long-term aims, so for your own good you need to be wary.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Mars in your opposite sign means that partners, loved ones and work colleagues are very much in the driving seat at the moment but you don’t have to just sit there and say nothing. You can still give them advice if you feel they need it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Try not to sink so far into your thoughts that you switch off from what is going on around you. Your inner world may be vibrant and rich but you still need to operate in the community – and the people you love need you there too.

