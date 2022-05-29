Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mars and Jupiter join forces in the friendship area of your chart on your birthday this year, so get together with like-minded people and get busy making a difference. A small group of dedicated people really can change the world, especially if you are leading them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What looks like a minor opportunity could develop into something very big indeed over the next few days, so keep your eyes and ears open and be ready to move at a moment’s notice. You will be ahead of the game before your rivals realize it’s even started.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you have not yet resolved a financial issue that has been driving you crazy then Monday’s new moon will throw up a solution, one that everyone can agree on. This is as good a deal as you are going to get, so grab it with both hands.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you are smart you will reject all thoughts of getting even with people who have let you down over the coming week. Instead, focus entirely on doing your own thing, in your own way and for your own benefit. Living well is the best revenge.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

No one expects you to be on the go every minute of every day so don’t expect it of yourself. If there is a challenge you are not sure how to approach then admit it and get help from those who have been there and done it before you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The line between an acceptable risk and a foolish one can sometimes be so thin as to be almost invisible, so take your time and make the right move. If a friend warns you need to change tack this week you would be wise to listen to them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A new moon in the career area of your chart will bring new opportunities to move up in the world but those opportunities will also bring challenges that really test you. Few things worth having in life come for free, so be ready to pay the asking price.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your ability to work out what’s going on in the world while others are struggling to understand will give you a huge advantage over the next few days. To your rivals it may seem as if you have inside information but really it’s just logical thinking.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may have to do something this week that you don’t much enjoy but if you knuckle down and make the best possible job of it you will do your reputation no harm at all. Be the kind of can-do individual that powerful people know they can rely on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A new moon in your opposite sign of Gemini means partners and loved ones will be calling the shots but that’s actually good news for you in that it will free up time to do the things you enjoy. Let others make the pressure decisions this week.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Like it or not a large slice of your time will be taken up with sorting out details that other people should have dealt with. It may annoy you that they can be so lazy and irresponsible but if you don’t step in you’ll be the one who suffers.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A new moon in the most dynamic area of your chart will get the week off to an almost perfect start. Creatively and romantically this is one of the best times of the year, so don’t hold back for even a moment – make every shot your best shot.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Changes at home and at work are inevitable so don’t try to resist them. This is one of those occasions when you have no choice but to go with the flow and if you trust in the universe you may find the journey is actually a lot of fun.

