Your lookahead horoscope: May 30

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your ability to size up other people’s personalities quickly and accurately will help you a great deal this year. The whole world might say that someone can be trusted, but if your intuition tells you a different story you would be a fool to ignore it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

One of your problems at the moment is you have too many options and it’s left you a bit confused. The good news is your choices are about to be limited, forcing you to decide what is of most importance in your life. It certainly isn’t money.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The decisions you make over the coming week will affect not only on those you live and work with but also a large number of people you have never met. For that reason alone you must take extra care before deciding on your next course of action.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t stop to question what you are doing because if you do you will inevitably lose momentum and start to fall behind. On this occasion at least your best course of action is to ignore other people’s warnings and plough on regardless.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Venus moves into your birth sign on Wednesday, after which you should be a bit more relaxed about life in general. Mars, also in your sign, will keep you on your toes still but you won’t be quite so driven to succeed at all costs.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It might be wise to tone down your remarks over the next few days. If you carry on telling anyone who cares to listen – and even those who don’t – what’s wrong with the world, and why they’re too dumb to fix it, you’ll just add to your enemies list.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Make an effort to be sociable this week, even if you are still feeling a bit jaded physically. The more time you spend with people who have a fun outlook on life the more your spirits will revive – and very soon you’ll be a fun person again too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

What you see and hear during the early part of the week may worry you a bit but at least you’ll know where you stand in a relationship. Don’t be hard on yourself if it turns out you have been too trusting – it’s no fun suspecting everyone and everything.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may have found it hard to get your head round certain concepts of late but over the next few days the fog will lift and you will see clearly for a change. Chances are what you thought was so difficult to grasp is in fact extremely easy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You can’t make up your mind if something you are working on is going well or going badly. Most likely it’s a bit of both, so steer clear of extremes and find the middle way that will take you through to success. Above all, keep working.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Venus, planet of love, moves into the partnership area of your chart on Wednesday, making it so much easier to connect with people on a one-to-one level. What starts out as a friendship later in the week could develop into something much deeper.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more you try to convince someone with facts and logic the more determined they will be to ignore what you say, so don’t waste your energy on them. If you have to inhabit the same space try steering the conversation toward harmless topics.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will hardly put a foot wrong over the next seven days and toward the end of the week especially you will be the person everyone wants to know. You have that indefinable something known as star quality – and animal magnetism, of course.

