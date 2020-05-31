Your lookahead horoscope: May 31

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Why do you rate the advice of so-called “experts” higher than what your own inner voice tells you? Yes, they may be more qualified in certain areas than you are, but you know enough to make your own decisions – and you’ll be making lots of them this year!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may pride yourself on your ability to read between the lines and work out what people mean – as opposed to what they say – but your judgment may be a bit off this week. Could it be they are actually telling you the truth? Stranger things have happened!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Just because a friend or family member makes what seems like a reasonable suggestion does not mean you should trust them. The planets warn they may have been tricked into believing something for which there is no real evidence. Don’t you be fooled too.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Honesty is always the best policy and over the next few days it will be nothing less than vital. If it turns out later on that you have been economical with the truth then you will be expected to pay for it, and not just in the financial sense.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You know what you should be doing but for some reason you can’t find the enthusiasm to make a start. Somehow you must force yourself to get busy, because if you leave what has to be done any longer your reputation is likely to suffer.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may have all sorts of great ideas buzzing around inside your head but if you try to focus on more than one at a time you will not only confuse yourself but also those people whose assistance you are going to need. Think quality Leo, not quantity.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be realistic by nature but not everyone shares your logical ways. Someone you have to deal with this week will be all over the place in their thinking and you will need to guide them if you are to avoid a joint project going badly wrong.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Some of your insights are so far ahead of their time that it might take a while for other people to understand them. Good. The longer they spend trying to get their heads round how quickly things are changing the more time it gives you to surge further ahead.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you are finding it hard to get your thoughts in some sort of order then maybe this is not the best time to make any far-reaching decisions. Don’t feel that you have to act this very moment. On the contrary, the more time you take the better.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Friends and family members will be full of advice over the next 24 hours but if you are smart you will ignore every last word of it. Why would you need their advice when your own intuition is much more reliable? Trust yourself to get it right.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

According to the planets you are being too hard on yourself. It’s good that you have such high standards but don’t set them so high that they are impossible to meet. Try being a bit more relaxed about life – and success will come quicker and easier.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There is a very real chance that you have overlooked a small but important detail, most likely on the work front, and now you must go back and work out what it is. Do so immediately, because the longer you leave it the harder it will be to fix.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may want to believe what a friend is saying but a little voice in the back of your head warns they may be bending the truth. Check everything they tell you, even if it seems of no real importance. Something small could catch you out.

