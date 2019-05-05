Your lookahead horoscope: May 5

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It may be difficult to focus your attention in one particular direction over the coming year but you must make the effort. Ask yourself what is the most important thing in your life at the moment. Give it your all, over and over again, every single day.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The tempo of life will be quick this week and you may not be entirely ready for it. Be that as it may you won’t be able to resist the cosmic forces that are pulling you this way and that. Like it or not you’re going along for the ride!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It might be wise to wait a day or two before making plans. The effects of yesterday’s full moon will take a while to linger, so give yourself permission to avoid energetic activities and just enjoy what life chooses to bring your way.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will get the chance to make your mark over the next week or so and with Mars in your sign it’s sure to be the kind of mark that lingers. Don’t go too far though and upset or annoy people whose support you are going to need.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Life moves in cycles and even if you feel a bit down now there is no doubt that you will soon be on the upward side of the curve again. This week could be one of those weeks when you don’t get much done, but who says you have to?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The world suddenly seems a brighter place and because of that you may be tempted to throw caution to the wind and do things that even a livewire Leo would usually think twice about. You’ll have fun, of course, but you may suffer for it, too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

This is a good week for looking ahead and making a note of the things that need to be done over the next few weeks. But don’t start on them. Conserve your energy for the time being because you don’t yet have the cosmic signal to begin.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

By all means broaden your horizons this week, both physically and mentally, but don’t put so much into it that you exhaust yourself. Remember that your sign is about balance. Pushing too hard in one direction is sure to create a backlash.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your feelings are always intense but this week they may reach levels, both high and low, that scare even you a bit. If you feel things slipping out of control find a quiet place where you can be on your own for a while.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Yes, opposites do attract, and with your ruler Jupiter opposing Mars this week you may find yourself entranced by someone who, to put it mildly, would not usually be your cup of coffee. Enjoy the moments while they last – which may not be for long.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Mars in the work area of your chart will encourage you to give your all this week but even that may not be enough. If you find that a particular task is too much for you then just forget about it. You don’t HAVE to make it work.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There is so much excitement in the air at the moment – you just know that something special is going to happen. It will happen quicker, and be more of a success, if you get other people involved. Spread the excitement far and wide.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The question you need to ask yourself now is what can you do to resolve the demands of your home life and your work life? There may be no easy answer but if you add a dash of ingenuity to your natural Pisces insight you will find a way.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com