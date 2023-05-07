HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Venus moves into the travel area of your chart on your birthday this year, so give yourself permission to roam and don’t worry if you sometimes stray a long way from home. The more you are on the move the more fun you will have.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Wait and see what the new week brings before making any more radical changes. You may feel you have to transform your existence on every level but the planets warn you are probably overreacting to events that are of no real importance.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

No doubt you are desperate to get into the world and show what you can do but if you rush in blindly this week the results may not be to your liking. Bide your time and see which way the wind is blowing before committing yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It may seem as if an opportunity to do something amazing has passed you by but almost certainly you are misreading the situation. The cosmic focus this week is on finding ways to make your creative ideas pay, so avoid negative thinking at all costs.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The world will look a happier, brighter and more attractive place as Venus joins Mars in your sign this week. Your positive outlook will draw people to you like moths to a flame but your agreeable nature means they will be warmed rather than burned.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Start planning ahead for what you want to be doing in the second half of the year. The more you think about your ambitions now the easier it will be to hit the ground running when the planets move in your favour and new opportunities arise.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to broaden your horizons and you need to do it now. Instead of focusing on all the bad things going on in the world try shifting your perspective so you can see what the positive effects might be in the future. Trust in the cosmic plan.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Some rather intense feelings will sweep over you this week but that’s good because they will motivate you to do more and do better. Venus, your ruler, in the career area of your chart will encourage you to believe that your aims are well within reach.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Someone you meet socially over the next few days may be as different to you as it is possible to get but you will find them strangely alluring. Yes, it’s true, opposites really do attract and this new friendship could last a lifetime, or maybe several.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your energy will surge when the sun links with Uranus in the work area of your chart this week, so get your act together and make those far-reaching changes you have been thinking about for so long. All things are possible if you want them enough.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There seems to be a great deal of excitement in your social environment at the moment and what occurs over the next few days will give you the chance to add to it in your own special way. You have been far too quiet of late!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

How can you heal a rift with a loved one? Give it some thought and then take action when the sun joins forces with your ruling planet Uranus on Tuesday. They want to get back on good terms too and will respond well if you make the first move.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The tempo of life will pick up dramatically this week and there will be times when you fear you are losing control. The good news is that won’t happen, in fact you will find it amazingly easy to stay on top no matter how chaotic life may get.

