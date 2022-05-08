Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

As one of the zodiac’s earth signs money and possessions are important to you but over the coming year you will be more concerned with matters of a “spiritual” nature. Happiness has more to do with what comes from within than what you own in the world.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

No matter how many times your plans have failed in the past new opportunities will turn your life upside down this week, and in a good way. Jupiter’s arrival in your sign will encourage you to get serious about your ambitions, while still having fun.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Although the universe is very much on your side at the moment recent developments have led to a certain anxiety. Now you must get your head together again and get your life back on track. Stop worrying and start doing. In the beginning was the deed.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Start something new and exciting this week, something that reignites the passion that has been missing of late. And don’t start it alone. Jupiter’s move into the friendship area of your chart means success will come quicker if you are willing to share.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As a cardinal sign you are always ambitious, but you don’t always believe you deserve to succeed. With Jupiter moving into the career area of your chart this week your confidence in yourself will reach an all-time high. Show the world you’re a winner.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Why are you suffering in silence when you know that if you ask for help you will get it? Maybe it’s because you don’t like to admit you are unable to complete a task on your own. Even Leos are human, so don’t be too hard on yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There will be times this week when you have to consciously stop yourself from saying things you know are likely to offend people you work and do business with. The simple fact is you won’t change their ways, so you might as well save your breath.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As Jupiter joins your ruling planet Venus in the partnership area of your chart this week you will be at the top of everyone’s party list. Get out and about and have a good time but don’t overdo it. Let friends and family come to you sometimes too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There has been a huge luck factor working in your favour lately and just because Jupiter, planet of good fortune, is about to change signs does not mean this phase is about to end. So much depends on your attitude. Positive thoughts are an absolute must.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Speak up and let others know what they can do to make your life even more of a celebration than it is now. A new and dynamic phase is about to begin and it can only be a matter of time before your most cherished dreams start coming true.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There have been a few upheavals of late but you came through unscathed and now even your rivals are singing your praises. The real winner though is your home life and over the next few weeks loved ones will be all over you in the nicest of ways.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t shut yourself away from the world, get out there and make sure everyone who matters knows who you are and what you can do. Social activities are under excellent stars too, so find ways to combine fun with getting ahead in your career.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

After the highs of the past few months there must at some point be a reaction and when Jupiter leaves your sign in midweek you may feel a bit down. You won’t be down for long though. Yours is a sign that always finds reasons to be cheerful.

