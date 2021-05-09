Your lookahead horoscope: May 9

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Friendships and group activities will take centre stage over the coming year and the more you work with other people the more you will enjoy what life has to offer. If you choose to do good things together those good things will bring about great changes.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Be wary of people who act as if they are friendly but who may be trying to harm you. How can you know who they are? You can’t, for sure, but your sixth sense will pick up on little things that don’t seem right. Don’t ignore them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You’re not the sort to change your opinions easily but over the next few days you may have no choice in the matter. New information will make it abundantly clear that you need to look at a relationship in a new way, for your own good.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You are not the sort to turn your back on a friend in need and the coming week will see you stepping in more than once to help out those who can’t help themselves. Don’t let it become a habit though. You’re a friend, not a hired hand.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone you have feelings for has overstepped the mark by quite a long way and now you have no alternative but to come down on them hard. It may be tough on you both but if you don’t act now the situation could get even worse later on.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You don’t need a million dollars in the bank to be happy, you just need to know that what you are doing with your life has meaning. So ask yourself, does it? The coming week would be a good time to start making changes that don’t focus on money.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Hold in your head a clear idea of what it is you want to accomplish, then start doing the things that can help make it happen. They don’t have to be big things either. Take a small step each and every day and soon you will be striding along.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Just because someone has been emotionally aggressive with you does not mean you have to return the favor. There is a lot to be said for turning the other cheek, not least that it prevents difficult situations turning into disastrous ones. You don’t need the hassle.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have a lot of energy at your disposal at the moment and it is of the utmost importance that you use it for positive ends. Something of an artistic nature can be taken to a much higher level over the coming week. Time to create your masterpiece.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Ambition is not a dirty word and anyone who tells you that you should not pursue certain aims and objectives must be ignored – or told to get lost. You’ll get your chance to move up in the world this week, and you must grab it with both hands.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What would you do if you knew it would be a resounding success? Identify the one aim that stands above all the others and really go for it over the next seven days. It may surprise you how quickly and easily you go from average to excellent.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A positive attitude is a must over the next few days, not least because as Jupiter moves out of your sign old doubts and fears will start creeping in again. Remind yourself that none of them have any basis in reality, they’re just phantoms of the mind.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must be honest about your feelings, especially the ones you might prefer not to have. It’s quite natural to love some things and hate others, so don’t feel bad if your thoughts get a little dark at times – it’s all part of the human condition.

