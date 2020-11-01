Your lookahead horoscope: November 1

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Saturn link on your birthday means you will need to plan everything you do with extra care over the coming year. If you rush what you do you won’t get far, but a more thoughtful approach could take you all the way to your goal.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You are the sort of person who enjoys a challenge and what occurs over the next few days will give you something to get your teeth into. But is it as important as you think it is? Probably not, so don’t use up all your time and energy on it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You won’t be much in the mood for work this week, so don’t force yourself to do things that don’t really interest you. So-called “urgent” tasks are probably nothing of the kind, so feel free to put them off until another time – or no time at all.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You feel as if you could conquer the world single-handed but with your ruling planet Mercury at odds with Saturn you may find your plans don’t run as smoothly as you expected. Maybe you should try conquering your own wayward mind first!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you find yourself pulled between conflicting obligations this week it could be a trying experience. You would, of course, like to please both parties involved but the planets warn that won’t be possible. Make your choice, then keep your head down!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It would be easy to lose patience with a friend who can’t seem to make up their mind about something but it would also be a waste of time, so stay calm and let the situation work itself out. They are who they are and you won’t change that.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A sob story of some kind is sure to move you but don’t be too eager to reach for your purse. The planets warn that what you are being asked to believe is actually far from the truth, so do some research before you hand over any cash.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try not to give other people the impression that you don’t care about anyone’s needs but your own. It’s not true, of course, but you have been a bit standoffish of late and maybe they think you have no time for them any more. Show them you have.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you don’t feel much like socializing then don’t force yourself. This could be one of those weeks when even if you put a lot of effort into having fun with friends your heart just won’t be in it. Do yourself (and them) a favor and stay home!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Before you criticize other people for getting their facts wrong make sure you know what you are talking about yourself. If it turns out later that your accusations were wide of the mark it won’t look good, or do much for your reputation.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will have to deal with someone over the next few days who, to say the least, is not your biggest fan. Don’t go out of your way to impress them but make sure you know what you are doing so they don’t get the chance to attack you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There will be times this week when you get the impression that certain people are being deliberately obstructive, but getting angry about it is not the answer. Put on an act and make it seem as if you have never been happier – that will really annoy them!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you rush into something you are not prepared for the consequences could be dire, so take your time and get it right. Which begs the question: do you need to do it at all? Is it something you want to do or something others expect of you?

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com