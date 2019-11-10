Your lookahead horoscope: November 10

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Pluto, your ruler, will encourage you to move forcefully toward your No. 1 target over the next few months, and you must allow no one and nothing to stand in your way. Lasting success is now within reach, so go all out for glory.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your mind will move fast this week, but will it move true? Mercury’s retrograde phase warns you need to check and double check your ideas before trying to put them into effect. Your opinions may be fine, but get a second opinion anyway.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

An offer of some sort is likely to arrive during the early part of the week, but it will come with strings attached and maybe some unexpected costs as well. Even so, it is worth considering. It could be just what you need.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It may seem as if a relationship has reached the end of the road but the planets suggest that isn’t true. There are still things you can do to rescue it, but you will have to make sacrifices that up until now you have been unwilling to consider.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Sit back, relax and give your mind and your body time to come down from the highs they’ve been on in recent weeks. The approaching full moon warns you are reaching your natural limits, so be good to yourself and slow down.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you want something enough you will find a way to get it this week but you may also get something extra that you had not planned on. It would appear you can’t have one without the other, so think carefully before you continue.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s time to freshen up your mind a bit and in doing so get rid of ideas that are way past their sell-by date. Remember though that just because other ideas are new does not mean they are good. Be rigorous in your thinking.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your way with words generally serves you well but sometimes you say too much and hurt other people’s feelings, and that is something you need to watch out for this week. What sounds funny to you may sound appalling to them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The more someone tries to convince you they can be trusted the tighter you should hold on to your wallet. You are right to be suspicious – it’s not a sign of bad faith. You know trust has to be earned, not begged or bargained for,

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

By all means express yourself loudly this week, and don’t listen to those who say you should tone down your act a bit. Is it the noise they don’t like, or is it the fact that you are saying things they don’t seem ready to hear?

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Do you come down hard on someone who is taking liberties or do you let it pass because you believe it’s not really that important? Unfortunately, there appears to be no middle way – so choose one approach or the other and stick with it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Are you out of step with those around you? Or are they out of step with you? Most likely it’s a bit of both as you seem unable to understand their point of view, and they seem unable to understand why you don’t understand. Cue chaos!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may come in for some criticism from a friend or family member this week and if you do you must not immediately go on the defensive and start making excuses. Look honestly at what they have to say. Do they have a point? Maybe they do.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com