Your lookahead horoscope: November 11

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Pluto link on your birthday means you will be rather imperious. For best results though you should focus on the personal rather than the political. Don’t waste time trying to change the world – change yourself and help those you love change too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What happens over the next few days is sure to take you by surprise but maybe that’s a good thing seeing as how your life seems to be in a bit of a rut at the moment. Change is the only constant, so learn to enjoy it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not be the most patient of people but you are smart enough to know there are times when there is no point pushing matters faster than they are already going. Whatever your current problem is it’s not worth getting worked up about.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Something will happen this coming week that makes you wish you had been a bit less impulsive. But don’t use that as an excuse to do something equally impetuous in an effort to make good on your initial mistake. Stay calm. Time is the healer.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Once you make up your mind about something you don’t generally change it but what happens over the next few days will impress on you the need to be flexible, both in your thinking and in the actions you choose to take. Don’t be too rigid Cancer.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are strongly advised not to make any moves on your own over the next few days. If you do you may find later on that you could have done more and done better if you had waited for other people to help you. Be a team player Leo.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Even if you go out of your way to explain why you did what you did it’s unlikely you’ll get much sympathy, so you might as well save your breath and just keep on doing it. If nothing else you’ll be admired for your consistency.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

At some stage over the next few days, most likely when Venus, your ruler, moves in your favour again on Friday, you will realize that you have been too hard on yourself. You’re only human Libra and humans make mistakes. Forgive yourself and move on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is no point trying to explain your motives to people who either can’t understand or won’t understand. Have the courage to push ahead with what you are doing and close your ears to the moaners and groaners. Don’t let them stop you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have changed your mind so many times of late that some people have now come to expect it of you. Is that a good reputation to have? No really. You need to decide once and for all what you are aiming for – then go after it relentlessly.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will most likely be rushing here, there and everywhere as the new week begins in a desperate bid to finish what you started before you get swamped with a new set of responsibilities. You know you should not take on so much – but you never learn!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have a tendency to worry that things are worse than they actually are and that’s something you will need to keep under control over the next few days. In the greater scheme of things everything is progressing just as it should, so why fret?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

As Mars moves into your birth sign in a few days time it will pay you to make your peace with someone you have not been on good terms with of late. You don’t want to waste any of that fine Martian energy on petty squabbles, do you?

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com