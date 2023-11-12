Open this photo in gallery: Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The next 12 months will see some incredible changes in the world at large and those changes will reflect strongly on your outlook on life. Instead of trying to transform other people you must focus on transforming yourself. The results will surprise you!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you bet against the odds this week you could be in the running to earn a fortune. On the other hand, you could be in the running to lose a fortune if you think that by just throwing money at something that makes it a “sure thing”!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to be more open about your feelings and the new moon in your opposite sign will show you the way. If someone you are close to, a friend or loved one, says you can confide in them you should jump at the chance. Talking will help immensely.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The message of the stars for the week ahead is to work smarter rather than harder. As few are smarter than Gemini you will take that advice to heart and find ways to get what you want without exhausting yourself or spending all your money.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This week’s new moon will inspire you to push yourself harder in pursuit of your dream. It will also encourage you to believe in your own way of doing things rather than merely following in the footsteps of those who have been there before you. Blaze a new trail.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t keep your feelings bottled up inside Leo – let them out for the whole world to see. On the home front, especially, it will pay you to let loved ones know what is bugging you so they can take steps to smooth your path and ease your fears.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Travel plans and social activities are under brilliant stars now, so don’t waste your time sitting in front of a screen, get out there and be a part of what’s going on. It’s unlikely to be a small part either – it seems you have a major role to play.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A flash of inspiration will point you in a new direction but it will still be up to you to trust your hunches and back them with the necessary investment of time and money. As always, what you get out of life depends on what you put in.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

All things are possible for you now Scorpio. No, really, there isn’t a goal that is beyond you at the moment and if you don’t aim for the stars you will be wasting a glorious opportunity. Self-belief is the key to success and you have that in abundance!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It may seem as if certain aims are beyond you at the moment, and maybe they are, but you can still plan ahead and start working your way toward them. The best way to reach your ultimate goal is to go after it a step at a time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Group activities are under excellent stars now, so get together with people who share your dreams and visions and make good things happen in every moment. Use your social skills, and your sense of humour, to build a strong and lasting team spirit.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may or may not be ambitious by nature but think of all the good things you could do if you were to rise to a position of power. This is the perfect time to make an impression on employers and other important people, so don’t hold back.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your sense of adventure has been much in evidence of late but over the next few days it will reach dizzying new heights. Remember, you don’t have to ask permission to head off on a journey of discovery, you just have to book your ticket and go.

