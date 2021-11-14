Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your desire to make a name for yourself in the world at large is admirable but you will come up against people who don’t want to see you succeed this year. Believe in yourself and what you are doing and blast through any obstacles they place in your path.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Avoid feelings that life is getting away from you and that you are no longer in control of events. It may be true that you are having to follow orders rather than give them but that could actually work in your favor this week, financially at least.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t waste time trying to guess what partners and loved ones are going to do because almost inevitably you will get it wrong. Why don’t you just ask them? If you sound interested in their plans there’s no reason why they would keep you in the dark.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be in the mood to get stuck in to the backlog of jobs that have built up in recent weeks but don’t over-exert yourself. There is a danger you could push yourself too hard and regret it later in the month. Get others to help you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart should make this a week to remember, but the closer you get to the lunar eclipse on the 19th the more careful you must be about what tasks you take on. Be selective – you cannot do everything.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Others may be having second thoughts about something you agreed to do together but you have no doubts at all and will push ahead regardless, even if you end up working on your own. They will see there is nothing to worry about and get behind you again.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to keep in mind that what people say and what people mean are likely to be two entirely different things over the next few days. In fact, you would be wise to question everything you hear, even from loved ones and people you trust.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Just because you cannot explain why certain events have occurred does not mean there is no logic behind them. The message of the stars this week is that you must keep doing what you are doing and not worry too much about why you are doing it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The more other people complain about what you are working on the more you can be sure you are on the right track. They don’t care about what’s good for you, they care only about how it might affect them. Their selfish attitude will be their undoing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The only danger on the horizon is that you could get confused about something that is really quite simple. The closer you get to the lunar eclipse on the 19th the more likely it is you will deceive yourself. Don’t give in to wild flights of fancy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may have a hard time convincing people that you know what you are talking about and what you are doing. But why would you want to convince them? Trust yourself enough to follow the course you are on regardless of whether or not others approve.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will hear something over the next few days that you profoundly disagree with but don’t make an issue of it. If others want to believe in ideas and theories that seem detached from reality they are entitled to do so, and you are entitled to ignore them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You want to get out and about and have some fun but you also need to tackle more down-to-earth matters such as how to get ahead on the work front. Don’t waste time daydreaming about faraway places when what’s right in front of you is exciting too.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com