Your lookahead horoscope: November 17

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It may be a struggle to accept that someone you are close to emotionally needs to spread their wings, but you are smart enough to know you can’t say anything to stop them. Give them your encouragement this year, and they will love you for it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Romance seems to be high on your agenda at the moment but you also need to find time for more down-to-earth matters, including partnerships of a business and financial nature. The money you spend on having fun needs to be earned!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Balancing matters of the head and the heart have not been easy of late but now the full moon in your sign is well and truly gone you won’t find it so hard to decide when to be practical and when to be loving. Why not be both?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Mars in the most dynamic area of your chart urges you to push yourself above and beyond the limits you have become used to. No matter what some people might say to the contrary you can be the biggest and the best, so get to it!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Complaining that you don’t understand why certain people think and act the way they do won’t change a thing. You need to accept that their way of being and your way of being are completely different – then you can decide what to do about it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Everyone has a story to tell and if you make an effort to listen to the people you encounter this week you will probably hear some thrilling tales. Not all of them will be entirely true but so what? All that matters is that you are entertained.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Money matters may be causing you some concern at the moment but is your financial situation really as bad as you fear? Even if it is there are still ways you can improve it. Get out your list of money-making ideas and get busy.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You have generally been free from doubts of late, thanks to Mars in your sign, but early in the week a few negative thoughts could start creeping back in. Promise yourself now that you will ignore them. You’re a winner, and must act like one.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Why are you looking over your shoulder as if something is about to jump out of the shadows at you? You need to get over it soon because there will be opportunities aplenty over the next few weeks. Don’t waste your time on senseless fears.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have never been one to accept what so-called experts tell you, and there is no need to change your ways now. Just because something is trendy with those who say they know what’s going on does not mean you too should join the herd.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you meet someone important this week, someone in a position of power and influence, go out of your way to make friends with them. Let them know who you are and what you can do. It could be they are looking for someone just like you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

No matter how unsettling the news that comes your way this week you won’t let it get to you or change what you are doing. As one of the zodiac’s “fixed” signs you know that once you have started on a path you must go all the way.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is something you can’t get out of your head and every time you try to focus your mind on other things it somehow comes back to that same obsession again and again. Give it all your attention this week and see where it takes you.

