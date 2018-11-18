Your lookahead horoscope: November 18

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The material world is important, of course, but over the coming year you will find you are more concerned with “spiritual” matters. You may or may not get religion but you will get a better idea of what the universe is about, and about your own role in it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There is no reason at all why you should be in any way defeatist. When the sun moves in your favour on the 22nd you will see with the utmost clarity why you were wrong to think that life has no meaning. The very opposite is true.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try to stand outside yourself this week and see how other people picture you. The sun in your opposite sign of Scorpio makes it easier than usual to see yourself through others’ eyes – and what you discover about yourself may surprise you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have been rather self-absorbed of late, which isn’t like you at all, but in a matter of days the gloom will lift and you will be ready to engage with life again. But don’t go from one extreme to the other and do ten times too much.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have every right to speak your mind, no matter how taboo a subject may be, so call it as you see it this week and don’t worry if you stir things up a little. The world desperately needs people who are not afraid to be controversial.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You seem to believe, on no evidence at all, that some kind of doom is about to fall on you. On the contrary, your outlook has rarely looked better and if you can’t get your head around that idea now it won’t be long before events prove it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t make too many demands of yourself today or during the early part of the new week because there are a lot of changes coming up and any efforts you make will most likely be overtaken by events. Catch your breath while you can.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There may be a bit of tension in the air this week but that’s okay. The sun is coming to the end of a mini cycle and the next few days will see a lot of changes. For you at least they will mostly be welcome changes, so keep smiling.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Not everyone has your level of self-confidence or your ability to rise about setbacks and turn them into triumphs, so make allowances for lesser mortals this week. Find ways to cheer up friends and relatives who are feeling depressed – you’re good at that.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A lot of little things seem to have been going wrong for you of late but there is no need to panic or change what you are doing. In a matter of days the little things will no longer matter, not when so many big things are going right.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There may something you have to do that you are not looking forward to but if you make a start on it this week it won’t be as bad as you feared. Attitude is everything and if you think positively you can be sure that positive events will follow.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

According to the planets you have been lusting after something you know you cannot have and it has been causing you a certain amount of grief. The time has come to get over it and go after a goal that is within your reach. Move on Aquarius.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your thoughts create the world you inhabit and it is of the utmost importance that you keep your thoughts upbeat and loving over the next few days. Under no circumstances give in to the urge to be negative about other people. Keep your mind pure.

