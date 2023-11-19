Open this photo in gallery: Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Start your new solar year with a clear idea of what it is you are aiming for. If you take time on your birthday to visualize where you want to be 12 months from now it will be easier to take that first step toward making it happen.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

In a matter of days your confidence will soar and you will genuinely start to believe there is nothing you cannot do. Decide what it is you most want to accomplish, then start laying the groundwork ready for the sun’s change of sign on the 22nd.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Do your own thing, in your own way and in your own time over the next few days and ignore those who say you are heading for a fall. What they actually believe is that you are heading for unrivalled success and that’s what they are afraid of.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you let friends and loved ones decide where you are going to go and what you are going to do this week you will not only keep them happy but will experience some great times yourself. You don’t always have to be the one to take the lead.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You’ve had a lot of fun in recent weeks but you’ve spent a lot of money too, so be smart and tighten your belt a bit over the next few days. But only a bit – you don’t need to make yourself needlessly unhappy by counting out every single cent.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun will shortly be moving into the most creative area of your chart, so start thinking about how you would like to project your genius on to the world. Identify the one thing you are really good at, then strive not to be good but to be great.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A relationship is not beyond rescue even though it may have gone through some tough times of late. Make a supreme effort over the next few days to mend bridges and get that personal connection back to the great place it was at before.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

By all means go out and have fun with your friends but don’t forget that good times need to be paid for. You’ll get more bang for your buck this week if you wait until the sun moves into the most outgoing area of your chart on Wednesday.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It won’t be hard to impose your will on other people this week but if you force them to do things they clearly don’t want to do the resentment you create could one day come back to bite you. If you want something done try doing it yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

One of the most challenging times of the year is drawing to a close and in a matter of days what seemed so difficult will suddenly look easy, at least for you personally. Give yourself permission to have fun both at home and at work.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Just because it is easy to take an extreme position does not mean you should do so. You may be seriously annoyed at what certain people have said and done but there is nothing you can say or do that will change things, so let it go.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may have created one or two enemies in recent weeks, especially on the work front where your drive for excellence certainly made some of your colleagues look bad. Now you must heal the rifts by being a team player again to everyone’s benefit.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Both the sun and Mars move into the career area of your chart over the coming week, which means you are going to be challenged in some way. If you rise to that challenge – and you must – the powers that be will be hugely impressed.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com