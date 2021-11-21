Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Pluto link on your birthday will sharpen your mind and make it easy for you to see through your rivals’ deceptions, while your ability to make the right call will seem almost supernatural. Pretty soon you’ll be in a position of power on the work front.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun moves into your fellow fire sign of Sagittarius tomorrow and once it does your energy and your zest for life will come surging back. Even better, the worries of the past few weeks will reveal themselves for what they really were – phantoms of your imagination.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The answers to life’s most important questions come from within rather than from out there in the world at large. Take time out over the next few days to sit quietly and listen to what your inner voice is trying to tell you. Then act on it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A relationship has been going through a tough time of late, but now the cosmic picture is shifting you should be able to work through your differences with relative ease. Don’t be afraid to open up about your thoughts and feelings. Honest communication is a must.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You’ve had a lot of fun over the past few weeks but now you need to get serious about your work and your wellbeing. To start with, get on top of those jobs you should have taken care of but allowed to slide. Deal with them immediately.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Creative activities will get a boost from the sun’s move into Sagittarius tomorrow, so be clear in your mind what it is you want to achieve, draw up a plan you can easily follow, then get on with it. And remember, once you start you must not stop.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may not be overly emotional by nature but there will be times this week when you tear up at the slightest thing. Allow it to happen. You have been keeping your feelings bottled up to such an extent that it’s important you now let them out.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The harder you try to change someone’s viewpoint the more they will dig in their heels and refuse to budge, so don’t waste your time on them. If they are as wrong as you think they are it will soon be apparent. You can’t save them from themselves.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to focus more on what you own and earn over the next few days. Is your work going to bring you the success that you crave? Answer that question honestly and then, if necessary, start looking around for a career that is more financially rewarding.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sun moves into your sign tomorrow and a new solar year gets underway. Whatever disappointments you may have experienced in recent weeks and months you can and you must move past them and focus on the future – it’s the only thing that matters.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you feel the need to get away from other people for a while then do so. Personal space has always been important to you and now, after getting involved in so many activities with so many people, you desperately need some time by yourself. So take it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to recognize that you can only go so far on your own. You’ve come a long way in a relatively short space of time, thanks to your drive and dedication – now you must move to the next level and go even further alongside like-minded people.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Even if you are the sort of Pisces who is not particularly ambitious you will want to move up in the world over the next few weeks. The Sun’s move into the career area of your chart tomorrow will awaken your competitive instincts, at least for a while.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com