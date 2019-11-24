Your lookahead horoscope: November 24

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Jupiter link on your birthday promises abundance of both an emotional and financial nature. However, other influences warn there may be negative forces working against you, so keep one eye open for trouble. Enjoy life but keep your guard up as well.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may need to make your displeasure known this week, especially if a so-called friend says or does something you find insulting. You may be nice by nature but you don’t have to put up with that kind of behaviour. Let them know you are not amused.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The cure for doubt may be action but sometimes it is better to hold back a bit than throw yourself at a task that needs doing. A Mars-Uranus link warns the outcome could be less than optimal if you act without thinking things through this week.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will find it hard to ignore the thoughts that are swirling around your head and the feelings that are thumping in your heart. But why would you want to ignore them when they can lead you to a very special place? Go for it Gemini!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you take a chance on the work front either this week there is a very good chance it will pay off. If there is something you desire then speak up and let people in positions of power know about it. They will help if they possibly can.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Start early, finish late, and get done in just a few hours what it would take a normal person weeks to complete. You are bursting with energy at the moment and if you can find a positive outlet for it there is no telling what you might accomplish.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Family issues may be weighing on your mind but they would not be quite such a burden if you did not try to sort out the lives of everyone around you down to the smallest detail. You cannot do it all for them Virgo, nor should you want to.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Ignore those who say you are aiming too high simply because they always aim low. The world is full of people who can find a dozen reasons not to move forward, and you must ignore each and every one of them. You are the captain of your fate.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Even a Scorpio needs a helping hand once in a while and you will certainly need one this week. Don’t think of it as a sign of failure that you had to ask for assistance – if anything it is a sign of maturity. Recognize and accept your own limitations.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The deeper the sun moves into your sign over the next few days the more your expectations will rise and the more determined you will be to reach a higher level of achievement. The world is watching you Sag. Give it something to cheer about.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The next few days are going to be super busy and opportunities to relax may be few and far between. But when they do come along you must not ignore them. Not even a Capricorn can carry on indefinitely without a break. Don’t forget you are human.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t feel in the least bit guilty this week if you have to turn down a request for assistance and do something that benefits you personally. Your own needs are just as important as the needs of those around you – more so, as your values are special.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Changes in the working area of your life may be unsettling but they are also exciting and if you can get yourself into a frame of mind where you greet each change as something to be welcomed and used you will do wonders over the next few weeks.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com