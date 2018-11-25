Your lookahead horoscope: November 25

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Neptune, planet of inspiration and intuition, is strong on your birthday this year and that means you must learn to trust what your inner voice tells you. There is a part of your mind that is connected to a deeper reality and that is the part you must follow.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Not everyone believes in you to the extent that you believe in yourself, and while that might come as a bit of a shock you need to take that fact into consideration before making your next move. To start with, brush up on your powers of persuasion.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Anyone who thinks they can cheat you and get away with it is in for a rude awakening over the coming week. As one of the zodiac’s fixed signs you will see to it one way or another that you give as good as you get. Watch out world!

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you sense that someone is not being entirely honest with you then you must pursue the matter and find out what is really going on. If you ignore the issue and hope that it goes away you could leave yourself open to further betrayal.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you need assistance on the work front over the next few days then come right out and ask for it. It’s not a sign of failure that you cannot complete something on your own, it’s a sign that you are mature enough to know your limitations.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

An opportunity of some kind will excite you during the early part of the week and there is every reason to believe that it is genuine. Don’t take too long thinking about it because others are in the running too. You’re up to it, so do it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You cannot bring yourself to trust someone who is being nice to you and the planets indicate that you are right to be wary. Almost certainly their positive attitude to you is driven by self-interest. That’s a bad thing only if it conflicts with your interests.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Travel and social plans are very much on your mind at the moment and what happens over the next few days will bring one if not several opportunities to spread your wings a bit. Don’t let other people’s doubts and fears hold you back – just go!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Be careful what you say this week because if your words sound critical of people in positions of power it could have a negative impact on your cash-flow situation. Your opinions may be valid but that doesn’t mean you have to air them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You won’t hesitate to speak your mind this week, whether your opinions are asked for or not, but as communications planet Mercury is still in one of its retrograde phases it might be wise to tone down your words a bit. Or do you upsetting your friends?

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may not enjoy working with someone whose personality annoys you but you know it is necessary in the short-term, so get on with what needs to be done, make a fantastic job of it, then go your separate ways when the time is right. It won’t be long.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more others tell you that something cannot be done the more determined you will be to prove them wrong – and you will. Your self-belief is such that nothing can dent it. There may be failures along the way but overall your efforts will be a success.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You know what you want and you know where to get it, so what are you waiting for? Yes, you will encounter opposition along the way and at times it will be tough, but that will only make the prize more worth it when you get it.

Discover more about yourself at sally brompton.com