HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Changes both at home and at work will upset your plans over the coming year but they won’t upset your poise and sense of purpose. You have an amazing ability to tune out what is going on around you and that will work massively in your favour.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The most important thing now is that you speak plainly and clearly when dealing with people in both social and professional situations. Don’t mince your words – get straight to the point and make sure no one can claim they don’t understand you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As one of the zodiac’s earth signs you can be counted on to act logically in most situations but the approaching full moon will incline you to be a touch emotional over the next few days. Irrational decisions could cost you financially, so force yourself to think.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You won’t take kindly to criticism this week and you could easily fall out with a friend or work colleague who dares to point out that you did something wrong. Fortunately, the bad feelings won’t last long and you will soon be talking amiably again.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Developments on the work front could cause you some anguish, not least because you fear they could force you into making changes you don’t really want. Too bad. The world is moving on and you have no choice but to move with it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Someone you have always looked up to will go down in your estimation this week but only because you are expecting too much of them. Show some understanding of why they acted the way they did and don’t put them on such a high pedestal next time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Both at home and at work you will be inclined to throw off any and all inhibitions and let the world know what you think and how you feel. That’s fine, of course, but you must expect a backlash from those who are shocked by your forthright attitude.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you use your imagination to explore new ideas over the next few days you could discover something mighty interesting about the world around you. Don’t limit your outlook to what you can see between here and the horizon – dare to go further.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Some people can be hugely sensitive to criticism, so be careful what you say or you could find yourself with a feud on your hands. If you get on top in some kind of dispute give your opponent room to back away – you don’t need to destroy them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Because the approaching full moon takes place in your opposite sign you will need to be on your best behaviour when dealing with senior colleagues and people in positions of power. Don’t give them the ammunition they need to bring you down.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Resist the urge to take chances, especially on the work front where your rivals may be looking for opportunities to make you look bad. Why would you want to gamble all or nothing when you are already so far ahead of everyone else?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Listen to what your inner voice tells you, especially if it tells you to avoid people who seem unable to control their impulses. It would be nice if everyone possessed your superhuman levels of self-control but they don’t and it’s unlikely they ever will.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Are other people talking about you behind your back? Maybe, maybe not, but why should it bother you if they are? There is nothing anyone can do to hurt you at the moment, so let them gossip and trade rumours as much as they want.

