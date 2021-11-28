Sagittarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will feel the need to do something different with your life this year, something that marks you out from the crowd. Before deciding what that something might be make sure you know what your limits are. “Different” does not have to mean difficult.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be adventurous by nature but Neptune’s influence warns you need to be cautious over the next few days. The thing to remember is that you don’t HAVE to do something extraordinary or outrageous – sometimes it’s okay just to be ordinary.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If a friend or work colleague makes a proposal for which you need to cough up some cash before it can go ahead you would be wise to say “no”. Almost certainly their idea is a bad one and almost certainly it’s an invitation to lose money.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

By all means be assertive over the coming week but don’t expect things to go all your own way. Cosmic activity in your opposite sign means you can and you must use persuasion rather than coercion when dealing with both loved one and workmates.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Try not to get too involved in worldly affairs over the next few days. There will be a number of major changes, both at home and at work, and it’s unlikely you will be in a position to influence them, so sit back and enjoy the show.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not want to be the bringer of bad tidings but at some point this week you will have to explain to someone that they are on a collision course with disaster. After that, of course, it’s up to them – you can’t force them to change direction.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There is a danger you could go over the top in some way over the next few days, and no one will be more surprised about it than you. Neptune in your opposite sign is having all sorts of weird effects on the way you think and feel.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

For quite a while now you have kept your opinions about someone you work or do business with to yourself, but over the next few days you must speak up. If you remain tight-lipped it’s quite likely you will lose out financially, and maybe professionally too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is no point trying to get certain individuals to see things your way because their minds are in a groove and they just can’t get out of it. All you can do is put some distance between you and hope that they see sense one day soon.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You must be more demanding of people you are involved with in group activities. For a long time now you have been happy to lead the way while they breeze along in your slipstream but that has to change. They’re getting a free ride they don’t deserve.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Why are you so convinced there is a conspiracy going on, one that is aimed primarily at you? No doubt it has something to do with Neptune’s deceptive influence but in a matter of days you’ll see clearly again. No one is out to get you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If a conflict of some kind erupts over the next few days you must stay calm and treat it all as a bit of a joke, because that’s what it is. If it livens things up socially it could even be good news – for you, if not for everyone.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It will be easy to get angry with a friend or colleague who is clearly dragging their feet, but is it worth the effort? No it is not. Stay calm and give the impression that you really don’t care what they do or, more likely, don’t do.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com