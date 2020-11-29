Your lookahead horoscope: November 29

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to open up more to what other people are trying to tell you, especially on the home front where communication has not been too good. Make it your aim over the coming year to really listen to what loved ones are saying. You’ll like what you hear.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What you need to remember this week is that you can have more of an effect if you work with other people rather than against them. Yes, of course, you want to change the world, but even someone as talented as you cannot do it all on your own.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your ambitions have changed a lot in recent weeks and will change again over the next few days. What you thought was important before no longer inspires you – you may even start believing you were on the wrong track. You’ll only admit that to yourself, of course!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

This week’s lunar eclipse will play havoc with your thinking and it’s quite possible you will let your emotions guide you, which isn’t like you at all. Try to resist doing anything too drastic – if you make a mess you’ll have to clear it up as well.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Some of your most cherished beliefs will change profoundly over the next two or three days. New information will force you to come to terms with the fact that what you thought was fixed and permanent actually has no basis in reality at all.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What happens over the next few days should finally convince you that the world is not conspiring against you. You may even be a little ashamed that you allowed your doubts and fears to get so out of control – but only a little.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The next 48 hours or so could be rather challenging, and on the work front especially you will need to be on your toes. If there is some sort of power struggle going on you are advised to steer well clear of it. Taking sides could be dangerous.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t worry too much about doing what you have to do this week – just get on with it and then move on to something lighter and more enjoyable. Also, don’t forget that actions speak louder than words. Talk the talk, but walk the walk as well.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something unexpected will occur over the next few days and you won’t know whether to be delighted or alarmed by it. Don’t go to either extreme. Stay calm, watch closely as the situation develops, and be ready to act when you see where it’s leading.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will learn a lot this week just by standing back from the general chaos and confusion and observing how people react. No doubt you’ll find a lot of it funny, but you may also recognize yourself in some of the things they do. That’s a good lesson.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you get the chance to move about you must take it. You may not be able to go far but you will find that you think better when you are active, and one particular thought that comes into your mind will help you get more enjoyment from life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Neptune’s influence in the money area of your chart means you need to get serious about how much you have been spending in recent months. The true scale of what you’ve paid out will become worryingly apparent. You may have to take on a second job!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It may at times seem as if you are powerless to influence events but it’s not true. What happens this week will in some way be linked to decisions you took in the past. Every decision you make ripples through the cosmos, and not all those ripples are small.

