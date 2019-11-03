Your lookahead horoscope: November 3

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Words can hurt as well as heal, so be aware of the potential effects every time you open your mouth. You can make life easier for yourself, and others, this year by pretending that everyone is basically decent and has good intentions. Act as if it is true.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What you think is a major problem is actually not even a minor problem and a few days from now you will look back and wonder how and why you let yourself get so worked up about it. Try not to take life so seriously in future.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

An emotional issue you thought had been dealt with earlier in the year will resurface this week and this time you must resolve it once and for all. Why do the same old problems keep reappearing? Because you keep making the same old mistakes!

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

No matter how much you may be offered to take on extra duties and responsibilities you must decline. You are doing too much already and if you pile even more on your plate then something will have to give – and that something may be you!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The planets warn it might be wise to give loved ones what they want over the next few days. There must, of course, be limits, but if you go out of your way to help them they won’t be tempted so much to interfere in your own affairs.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

While mind planet Mercury is moving retrograde you will get the chance to reappraise a decision you made earlier in the year. Chances are that if you are able to make it again you would do it differently this time. That chance will be along soon.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

What you hear next may not be music to your ears but it won’t be so terrible that you have to change your plans in any way. Virgo is an adaptable sign and you can easily find ways to get round what others see as an obstacle.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Be honest with other people about what it is you are hoping to accomplish, because then they will be honest with you about whether they think it is possible. Is it important that you care what they think? It is if you are hoping to enlist their assistance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You seem to be out of favour with someone in a position of power and you cannot for the life of you work out why. Most likely it’s because of something you said which, to you, sounded perfectly reasonable but, to them, sounded more like an insult.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Is it possible to change other people’s ideas and perceptions? It is, but the question then becomes: is it worth it? Instead of worrying about what other people think, try analyzing your own thoughts over the next few days. Maybe it’s you who needs to change.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A colleague may not deserve your assistance but if you withhold it then it could do some serious damage to your long-term working relationship. Help them out of their predicament but also let them know it’s time they got their act together.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

While mind planet Mercury is moving retrograde it would be foolish to allow other people to direct your actions. Stay in full control at all times and, if you do make a mistake, at least it will be your own mistake, not someone else’s.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Listen to your inner voice and do what it tells you, even if the world and its dog is screaming at you to listen to them instead. You don’t have to make any important decisions this coming week, but if you do they must be your own decisions.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com