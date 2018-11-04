Your lookahead horoscope: November 4

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Try not to be too cautious over the coming year. So many times in the past you have played safe and then, later on, wished you had been a bit more adventurous. Make up for those times now by going all out for glory. You can do it!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The pressure will be on you over the next few days but it will be nothing you have not experienced before and nothing you are not capable of dealing with. You know you’ve got what it takes and now you need to remind others of that fact too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There are so many changes taking place around you at the moment that it may all seem rather traumatic, but never doubt that there is a meaning to the madness, and never doubt that you will come through unscathed. Somehow you always do!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is no limit to how far you can travel and how much you can accomplish now, so let your imagination soar and don’t doubt for a moment that you were born, not just to succeed and prosper, but to be a pioneer in so many ways.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Romantically and creatively the sky is the limit now and what occurs around the time of the new moon on the 7th will make it abundantly clear to everyone that they are in the presence of a special talent. Let nothing and no one limit you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try not to let your emotions get the better of you today and during the early part of next week, because if you lose your temper even a little bit you may not be able to control yourself at all, and that could have serious repercussions. Calm down!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You can’t sit still – you’ve got to be on the move. On some deep inner level you recognize the need to get out into the world and mix with as many new people as you possibly can. The more sociable you are the more successful you will be.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It is of the utmost importance that you are clear in your mind what it is you are aiming for. It is also of the utmost importance that you ignore other people. You don’t need criticism and you don’t need praise. You just need to believe in yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sun in your sign will be powered up by a new moon over the next few days, which means there will be no holding you back. Make sure you give of your best in everything you do. Expect nothing less of yourself than brilliance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are under no illusions about what needs to be done to turn your life around and you can sense that if you make a start on this momentous project now there is every chance you will make a success of it. In fact it’s almost guaranteed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What you do over the next few days is sure to turn heads and get tongues wagging, and for the best possible reasons. Anyone who thinks Capricorn is a sign that is too scared to take chances is about to be proved very wrong indeed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You can take huge strides in your career over the coming week, simply by committing yourself 100 per cent to whatever project you are currently working on. Show colleagues and employers that you can be a team player. Don’t let them doubt it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you demand only the best of yourself over the next few days you are guaranteed to get it. The good days will just keep getting better and your smile will just keep getting wider. Life is what you make of it – so make it a masterpiece.

