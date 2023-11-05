Open this photo in gallery: Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Wherever you go and whatever you do this year make a conscious effort to leave your ego at home. You will achieve more professionally, and have more fun socially, if you treat everyone you meet as your equal – even if deep down you know they are not.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

They say that a change can be as good as a rest and as you are clearly worn down both physically and mentally maybe you should try something new. Make sure it is something that doesn’t take too much out of you though – don’t add to your workload.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone who was previously indifferent toward you is now acting like your new best friend. Are they up to something? Maybe, but more likely they are finally recognizing that you are a much better team player than they had previously thought.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The influence of Venus in your chart will make it easier to deal with a domestic problem that has been taxing your patience for some time. The key to a peaceful existence, especially on the home front, is to understand what motivates other people.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If there is something you desire, something you have secretly been dreaming of for years, now is the time to reach out and make it your own. Even if you are perfectly happy with your lot in life you must set yourself new targets this week.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Avoid the temptation to go on a spree. Even if you are well off financially right now you could easily spend too much over the next few days, mostly on things you don’t really need. It may be fun while it lasts but it won’t last for long.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Make the most of the last few days of Venus in your sign to mend fences and build bridges with someone you fell out with recently. Most of what has come between you is of a ridiculously petty nature and now is the time to let it go.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Even a Libra needs to spend time alone once in a while and if that is how you feel now you are advised to make the most of it. When Venus moves into your sign in midweek you will be back in demand and won’t be allowed to hide.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The way you look at the world will change dramatically over the next few days and you could even find yourself promoting ideas you previously thought of as rubbish. That’s what new information does for you, it open your eyes and your mind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Something big is about to occur on the work front and the good news is it will work very much in your favour. If an authority figure asks you to make use of a new method or process you should feel honoured and jump at the chance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Ignore any criticism that may come your way and keep on doing what you are doing, only 10 times better than before. The fact that some people feel it necessary to pull you down to their level means you are doing something right, so keep at it!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have never been one to worry too much about money coming in and money going out but you will need to keep track of your spending over the next few days. Don’t waste your cash on luxuries and don’t allow others to waste it for you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It’s time to reignite a relationship that has become a bit of a damp squib of late. Let your other half know that your feelings for them are still as strong as the day you first met. Tell them you love them and mean every word.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com