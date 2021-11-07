Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The most important thing over the coming year is that you judge everything that happens according to your highest ideals. Others can lower their sights if they so choose but you have a duty, to yourself and to the world, to maintain the highest of standards.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The opportunities for action may be limited over the next few days but looking back from later in the month you may recognize that as no bad thing. Sometimes Aries you can be a bit too gung-ho, so hold back now rather than go over the top.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If what someone tells you this week does not ring true then you are at liberty to ignore it. Just because they occupy a position of power or expertise does not mean they are right, so listen to your instincts and act on them swiftly.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may not be much in the mood for socializing over the next few days but that’s okay as even a Gemini needs some quiet time once in a while. Find a place where the noise and confusion can’t reach you and wait for the storm to pass.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your options on the work front may be restricted this week but you can still look forward and you can still make plans. The only thing you need to avoid is making the sort of plans that could cost you more than you can afford to invest.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The most important thing over the coming week is that you refuse to follow the crowd. Because almost everyone seems to be moving in the same direction you may think that’s the right thing to do, but on this occasion it could be a huge mistake.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Because you are blessed with common sense it will no doubt amaze you how easily some people can be persuaded to do things that go against their interests, but that’s just the way it is. Your only goal now must be to look out for No. 1.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A simple understanding could get blown out of all proportion over the next few days, so promise yourself now that no matter what happens and no matter what people might say you won’t overreact. It’s only words and words can’t really hurt you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will be in one of your serious moods this week and if others can’t see that you have no time for silly games they could be in for a shock. You are not the sort of person to hold back when you think others are wasting your precious time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are who you are for a reason and anyone who says you should change your ways must be told to mind their own business. They should, of course, know better than to upset you but some people, sadly, need to be reminded over and over again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may only be seeing one side of a story on the home front at the moment, so reserve judgment until you have been able to talk to everyone involved. And remember, you don’t have to support one side or the other – it’s okay to stay neutral.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you are on the move over the next few days you must plan your route with care and you must give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination. Hold-ups and diversions are guaranteed and getting angry about it won’t change a thing.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may or may not come into money this week but you will recognize that worrying about your cash-flow situation is a complete waste of time. You’ll find a way to make ends meet but you must stay calm and you must keep thinking straight.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com