Your lookahead horoscope: November 8

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You won’t lack for opportunities over the coming year but to make the most of them you must listen to people who have been there and done it before you. You know a lot but you don’t know it all, so be humble and never stop learning.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Why do you feel such a need to prove yourself? Of all the signs of the zodiac you are the one that is most likely to act with total self-confidence. If that confidence is currently missing you are advised to challenge yourself until it returns.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t let anyone take decisions for you now, because it could lead to a considerable amount of trouble. Someone in a position of power is watching you closely, and they won’t be impressed if you appear to lack confidence in your own mental abilities.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It will pay you to be more friendly this week. It might be a lot of fun playing Mr. or Ms. Nasty but the planets indicate that now is the time to switch roles and become Mr.or Ms. Nice for a while. As a Gemini you are equally at home in both personalities.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Yes, you have been pushing the boat out a bit financially of late, but why not? You will get plenty of opportunities to boost your bank balance over the next few weeks, so there is no harm in spending a bit more than usual. But only a bit!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

By all means play down disagreements and look for compromise solutions, but don’t give others the impression that you are trying to avoid confrontation at any cost. If rivals start thinking you are an easy touch they will be less inclined to meet you halfway.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You are in one of those moods where you will happily do anything for anyone. Most people will appreciate your kindness but one individual may try to take advantage of it. Be generous by all means Virgo, but try not to be gullible.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try not to get too tied down this week. Anyone who attempts to force you in a particular direction needs to be reminded in no uncertain terms that you will go your own way and do your own thing, regardless of what they might think about it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If others are expecting you to adopt a lower profile after recent events they are going to be disappointed. If anything you will be even more inclined to let the world know about your opinions, no matter how unpopular some of them may be.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

This could be a lucky time for you, especially if you are getting more deeply involved with philosophies that intrigue you. Everyone needs a set of beliefs to guide them through life, so don’t be reluctant to explore ideas that are new to you.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be in one of those ultra generous moods when you would happily give the shirt off your back to help someone in need, but it won’t be necessary. Instead, get involved with a cause or a charity that makes a difference in the wider world.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Make a conscious effort this week not to criticize people whose values you do not agree with. It’s quite possible that you are right and they are wrong, but it’s equally possible that you don’t know all the facts and are judging them too harshly.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you find your way blocked this week you must use your imagination and locate a different path to your destination. Once you junk the idea that there is only ever one solution to a problem your journey through life will be a lot more enjoyable.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com