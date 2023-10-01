Open this photo in gallery: Libra.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be a considerable amount of uncertainty in your affairs over the coming year but that could be a good thing in that it will force you to be more creative in both your thinking and your choices. The easy life is not always the best life.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Make a conscious decision to look and act in a confident manner over the next few days, even if you fear that your efforts won’t succeed. No matter how much you may doubt yourself your rivals doubt their own abilities even more, and that means you’ll win.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you take what occurs over the next few days too seriously it could color your outlook on life for weeks to come. The more others criticize your efforts the more likely it is they want to see you fail. Make it your job to disappoint them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There will be occasions over the coming week when you wonder why fate is being so kind to you – but don’t waste time trying to work it out because that’s time that could have been spent on enjoying yourself. Delight in your continuing good fortune.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Social plans could be disrupted early in the week but even if you are prevented from visiting friends and loved ones there will still be much to enjoy. You may not be able to travel in the flesh but you can, and should, make contact remotely.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Think carefully before committing yourself to any new projects over the next few days, because the cosmic picture is about to change and you may decide later on that it would have been better to keep things as they are. Don’t be in such a rush to succeed.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The direct approach is not always the best approach. In fact this could be one of those weeks when by jumping from A to D and then back to B and C again you get to your goal a lot quicker – so start jumping today.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may have to rethink your plans this week, especially if you have rushed into making a decision that is unlikely to do you or anyone else any favors. Don’t try to mend and make do, go back to the beginning and start again from scratch.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It may be annoying that your words have been twisted by people you do not respect but their efforts can do you no lasting harm, so don’t let it trouble you for more than a minute or two. Why waste your time on muckrakers and trouble-makers?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You seem to be worrying about something that in the greater scheme of things is of minor importance at best. You also seem to have been taken in by facts and figures that are evidently false. Maybe the two matters are connected?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more rumours there are flying about the place this week the more you will need to ignore them. Even if there is some truth in other people’s claims it is highly unlikely they will affect you in any way, so why waste your time on them?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Joint finances have been going through a tricky phase of late and there could be more disruption over the coming week, but the good news is the planets indicate that if you stay calm then nothing bad will come of it, at least not for you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Under no circumstances take what you hear at face value over the next few days, especially if what you hear is precisely what you were hoping for. Your rivals could be setting you up for a fall by feeding you false information – so question everything.

