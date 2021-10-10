Your lookahead horoscope: October 10

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There can be no turning back – now that you have made a start on a new life you must go all the way. The message of the stars on your birthday is that you will be given all the guidance you need. Take note of it and act on it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You like to be in control of your life but you are also smart enough to recognize it isn’t always possible. The good news is that over the next few days you will be able to change things for your own benefit again. Do so with a gentle touch.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You can expect some sort of disruption over the next few days but it won’t be anywhere near as bad as some of the upheavals you’ve experienced since the start of the year, so be of good cheer and accept that all change, ultimately, is good change.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have been too laidback for your own good in recent weeks but now Saturn is coming to the end of its retrograde phase you will need to get your act together again. Expect friends and loved ones to push you a bit harder over the next few days.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

According to the planets your life is a bit unbalanced at the moment and what occurs over the coming week will add weight to the other side so everything levels out again. It may feel a bit uncomfortable at times but don’t doubt that it’s necessary.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

People should be easier to deal with now that Saturn is ending its retrograde phase in the partnership area of your chart – but that doesn’t mean you can just do as you please. You may find you have even more relationship responsibilities to deal with.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

An ending of some sort will occur over the next few days and while it may, on one level, be painful on another level you will recognize it’s exactly the right thing to do. Your needs and desires have grown dramatically and now it’s time to move on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Aim to be the biggest and the best at what you do over the coming week and don’t let anyone tell you that you are getting ideas above your station. You know what your talents and your limits are, so you know what can and cannot be done.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Family plans are likely to be disrupted over the next few days, so try not to make promises to loved ones that you may not be able to keep. Also, if they make promises to you which they then have to break don’t get upset about it – that’s life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The fact that you do not understand why someone is being obstructive isn’t an excuse for them to act that way and you need to make sure they know that. Find ways to get round the restrictions they are trying to impose on you, and help others do the same.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t try to run away from your troubles because they are sure to catch up with you now that Saturn, your ruler, is ending its retrograde phase. Accept that what is happening is supposed to happen and that you are supposed to find ways to deal with it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Saturn in your sign ends its retrograde phase tomorrow and almost immediately you will see where you have been going wrong these past few months. It will also be clear what you have to do to make things right again. Get on with it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your most important task now is to identify your No. 1 priority and focus on it to the exclusion of everything else. No doubt there are dozens of more interesting things you could be doing with your time but none of them will bring long-term satisfaction.

