Horoscopes

Horoscopes

Your lookahead horoscope: October 11

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Libra.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be times over the coming year when other people’s stupidity really rubs you the wrong way. The sad fact is that a good portion of the human race does not possess your level of brain power. Make allowances and don’t get too riled up.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It’s good that you feel so optimistic but as the sun squares up to Jupiter it’s possible you will let your self-belief grow to such gigantic proportions that you risk making silly mistakes. Yes Aries, you’re brilliant – but you’re still far from perfect!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Challenges and opportunities will arrive in equal measure this week and sometimes you may not be sure which is which. Treat everything that occurs with the lightest of touches and believe that even when things go wrong they will still somehow go right.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Disagreements over minor issues are likely this week and you would be wise to steer clear of arguing the toss over matters you really have no interest in. You won’t change other people’s views so why would you want to waste your time trying?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun linked to Jupiter will encourage you to overreact to what other people say and do, but now that you know that you can compensate by refusing to get upset, even if they seem to target you personally. Ignoring rivals will hurt them more than arguing.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to remember that while you may have the power to force through the changes you want to see it may not be the best course of action to take. Yes, you will get your way, but you could also create resentment where none existed before.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You don’t need to exaggerate your own importance. Partners and colleagues will be more impressed with you if you let them know you consider them as equals – even if they are not. More to the point, they will be more willing to assist you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It may feel as if everything is going well for you and you don’t have to make much of an effort, but in fact this is precisely the time when you should be pushing yourself. Knuckle down and create something of lasting value over the next few days.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If someone tries to force you to do things you don’t want to do this week it may be because you have given them the impression that you are such a nice guy and won’t dare refuse. You need to set them straight and you need to do it now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t expect to see eye-to-eye with everyone you meet this week, because some people will delight in disagreeing with every word you say. That’s fine, you can’t change that, but you can resolve to treat what they say with the contempt it deserves.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You must protect your interests. With the Libran sun at odds with Jupiter in your own sign there is a real possibility that personal and professional rivals will try to take from you what you don’t want to give. Let them know that isn’t going to happen.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If someone you work or do business with insists on having their own way over something trivial this week you might as well let them win. If that’s the kind of petty victory that makes them feel good about themselves then you should probably feel sorry for them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It might be wise to keep your more critical thoughts and opinions to yourself this week. It may be quite easy to point out where certain people are going wrong but what will it gain you in the long-term? Why create enemies when you don’t have to?

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

