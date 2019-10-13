Your lookahead horoscope: October 13

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Although a full moon on your birthday would usually signal some kind of emotional challenge, a strongly placed Jupiter means you will rise above it with ease. If your mental and spiritual outlook is positive then even challenging times will bring happiness and success.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Today’s full moon takes place in your sign, so don’t be surprised if you get a bit emotional over the next few days. Also, because your sensitivity is heightened you may be aware that something is going to happen without knowing why. Trust your instincts – and act on them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

No matter how positive a Taurus you may be most of the time you could be in a strangely negative frame of mind this week. Don’t worry about it though because you will soon be back to your old self – and back to your best.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You must not make promises that you don’t know for sure you will be able to keep. The full moon’s influence could easily inflate what you think is possible when, in fact, it is probably highly unlikely, so err on the side of caution in all things.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be eager to do well in life, but not everyone believes you have what it takes to be a success. That fact may annoy you but don’t let it show. It’s never a good idea to reveal your feelings under the influence of a full moon.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The most important thing this week is that you express yourself fully, even if some of what you say and do offends other people. You have so much to offer that it would be a crime of cosmic proportions to keep it all bottled up inside.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You could be rather touchy this week, especially about aspects of your private life that you feel no one has any right to talk about. The planets warn that one particular person may be trying to wind you up just so you get angry. Don’t let that happen.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A full moon in your opposite sign of Aries warns that your emotions are too close to the surface, and if your inner volcano explodes it could be spectacular. No matter who or what may upset you, strive to stay in control at all times.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t get trapped in so many details this week that you lose sight of the bigger picture. The nuts and bolts of what you are doing may be interesting in their own way but it’s what those nuts and bolts are building that is of most significance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you’ve been having second thoughts about something you are working on a particularly dynamic full moon will bring them to a head and you could easily give up. Don’t! Your outlook will be much more positive later in the week, so bide your time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There may be a few harsh words flying about this week but few if any of them will mean much. The current full moon is making everyone more emotional than usual, so be ready to forgive others for what they say, and don’t forget to forgive yourself too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun in Libra is making you more assertive than usual but an Aries full moon could easily turn that assertiveness into aggression, so watch out. You won’t get away with saying or doing things which others see as a challenge to their authority.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have been taking certain issues so seriously, but the planets now indicate that they are of no significance at all. Take a long, hard look at what you think is important in life, then cut out 90 per cent of it. Simplicity will bring lasting success.

