Open this photo in gallery: LibraiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Something you failed at in the past is still bugging you and you really do need to get over it. The coming year will bring opportunities aplenty to shine brighter than ever before, so kick yesterday into touch once and for all and move confidently into the future.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Make it your aim over the coming week to be more forgiving of people who have let you down or who fail to match up to your exacting standards. In the long term a more accepting attitude will pay dividends both emotional and financial.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may have a dozen and one things to get through over the next few days but you must not push yourself so hard that you risk some sort of breakdown. Taurus is one of the toughest signs of the zodiac but you have limits like everyone else.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will have to deal with some annoying people over the coming week and there will be occasions when you are tempted to resort to rude words and gestures to let them know how you feel. Don’t. That will just encourage them to be more annoying still.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will get your way more often than not over the next few days, thanks to the dynamic influence of Mars in your chart, but don’t ride roughshod over other people’s wishes or you could make a new enemy or three. Haven’t you got enough already?

Astrologer Chani Nicholas opens up about the power of the zodiac sign and how new motherhood changed her

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s not like you to keep looking over your shoulder and checking that no one is creeping up on you but just lately you have been more suspicious than usual. That should come to an end now the eclipse has introduced you to some really nice people.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Why is a friend so angry with you now? Why have they turned against you? You need to get to the bottom of the situation before the gap between you gets any wider. Demand to know what foul deed it is you are supposed to have done.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You can, if you wish, ride to the rescue of a friend who has got themselves in all sorts of trouble but maybe you should let them suffer a bit, for their own good of course. How else are they going to learn not to be so reckless?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Be patient with friends and family members when explaining what it is you are trying to do both at home and at work. It may take a while before they get their heads around your reasoning but once they do they will support you 100 per cent.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you want a colleague to make a good job of what you are working on together you will have to hold their hand every step of the way. This may be one of those frustrating occasions when they seem incapable of following even the most simple of instructions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you encourage a friend to open up about their troubles they won’t know when to stop, so try guiding them with a series of targeted questions rather than inviting them to just spout it all out. You don’t need to know the entire contents of their head!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be no stranger to hard work but some people will do anything to get out of what is expected of them, so make it your business over the next few days to make sure that everyone does their bit. You, as usual, will do more than most.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not know how your mind has reached a certain conclusion but you know better than to ignore what your instincts tell you. If you suspect that the facts you are being given cannot be trusted then by all means reject them and do your own research.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com