Libra.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

As an air sign you put your trust in rational thinking, but over the next 12 months there will be occasions when you are tempted to act in ways that seem illogical at best and dangerous at worst. Make a conscious decision to deal only with facts.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A helpful link between the sun and your ruling planet Mars will make you super assertive as the new week begins but take care you don’t go too far. Fortunately, others will sense that you really mean business and think twice before provoking you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If something you are working on goes haywire this week don’t try to lay the blame on other people. It’s your project and that means the buck stops with you, even if you weren’t the one to cause its demise. Be big enough to admit it’s your fault.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You won’t be in the mood to let other people make decisions for you over the next few days and that’s good. Mars in your sign, linked with the sun, means you’ll do best if you are in control of events from the first moment to the last.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t try too hard to impress people who clearly want to see you fail. No matter what you do they will find fault at every turn, so ignore them and focus on making the best possible job of what you are working on. They can’t argue with success.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be good at dominating people and getting them to do what you want but you will accomplish more over the next few days if you rely on persuasion rather than compulsion. Some people fight harder if they feel they are being targeted.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Career matters are under excellent stars, so don’t try to avoid situations where you might clash with people in positions of authority. You could actually enjoy going up against the big guns. You won’t doubt for a single moment that you are going to win.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A sun-Mars link at the start of the week will encourage you to be bold and go for the No. 1 prize, even if the odds are stacked against you. Get your act together and do something dramatic, something you might not dare to do on other occasions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You can, if you wish, sit back and let life come to you this week, but if you go down that route the feeling that you should have done more will constantly nag at you. Give 100 per cent in everything you do, then give a little more.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

This week’s sun-Mars link will make you incredibly assertive but if you push too hard in the wrong direction you could find other people pushing back at you with equal force. Use your intelligence – know when to press ahead and when to back off.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will be in everyone’s good books on the work front this week. You are so industrious and so ambitious that even your employer will look at you with awe. They may be a bit worried too. Could it be you are after their job? Yes it could!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun and Mars join forces across the two most dynamic angles of your chart this week, making this a really great time to push ahead with your plans. Don’t listen to those who say you expect too much of yourself – you must expect even more!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

According to the planets you’ve had your fill of petty people and their petty ways and intend to cut yourself off from them once and for all. Once you have done so don’t give them another chance. Sometimes you can be too kind-hearted for your own good.

