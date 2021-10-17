Your lookahead horoscope: October 17

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Pluto’s influence on your birthday is such that a power play of some sort is inevitable over the coming 12 months. It does not, however, mean that an important relationship must come to an end. Find ways to resolve your differences by rising above them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your mind will operate on a much higher level when Mercury ends its retrograde phase tomorrow and almost immediately you will recognize what the problem is with one particular relationship. Don’t be too stubborn to admit that you were in the wrong.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Some kind of breakthrough will occur on the work front over the next few days, helped by the fact that you have started to take a wider view of what success really means. Ultimately, of course, it means whatever you want it to mean.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

In recent weeks you have allowed certain situations to become more important in your mind than they actually are. Now at last you are beginning to understand that, in the greater scheme of things, they are really of minor significance – and that’s good.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Sit back, relax and give both your mind and your emotions a chance to heal. As one of the zodiac’s water signs you can be a bit extreme in your feelings at times, but the pendulum is about to swing back and you’ll find reasons to smile again.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you want something enough over the coming week you will find ways to get it. If you are really smart you will also find out what friends and loved ones want and find ways to get that for them as well. Spread the love and good fortune around.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s time to get out your mental broom and sweep away all those outdated ideas that have been holding you back. As Mercury, your ruler, comes to the end of its retrograde phase you will wonder how you could ever allow your thinking to become so limited.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Friends, loved ones and work colleagues will come to you for advice over the next few days and you must be very careful what you say to them. You need to recognize that what seems like well-intentioned criticism to you could sound unnecessarily harsh to them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you feel the need to express yourself forcefully over the next few days then go for it. Some of your words may be hurtful to those of a sensitive disposition but only because it comes close to the truth – and the truth must never be denied.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The more others try to convince you they can be trusted with your cash the more determined you must be not to give it to them. You may be easygoing by nature but you are not as gullible as some people would like to believe.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You must come down hard on someone who is taking liberties, because if you don’t the scale of those liberties will increase to the point where a major falling out becomes inevitable. Speak up now before the situation gets completely out of hand.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be out of step with those around you, but what of it? You may see things that others are unaware of, but that’s what makes you special. Don’t try to change your ways this week, because you won’t succeed. Be who you are, only more so.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Ignore the critics and carry on doing what you are doing. You may be right and you may be wrong but the important thing is you are following what comes from inside rather than conform to what the world wants you to think and feel. That’s rare.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com