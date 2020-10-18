 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Horoscopes

Your lookahead horoscope: October 18

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Libra.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will no longer be able to keep your feelings for a certain person to yourself. Over the next few months it will become obvious to everyone that you think the world of them. Do they feel the same way about you? You’ll find out soon enough.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This may be a good time for partnerships but you still need to be careful who you choose to trust. Not everyone is as open and honest about their feelings as you are – and maybe that’s just as well, or there might be even more conflict than normal!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Difficult decisions will come easily to you now, but you need to keep in mind that not everyone will be happy with those decisions. That won’t stop you from making them, of course, but try not to speak or act in too brutal a manner.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is no point trying to smash your way to success when you have enough charm to get just about anything you need. Save the rough stuff for those few situations where others refuse to see sense. For the most part though, be a nice guy.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Go out of your way to be nice to people who are not always nice to you. The planets indicate that if you reach out to rivals now they will be so taken aback that they’ll lower their guard and meet you halfway. That’s better than no way!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The most important thing now is that you keep things simple, especially where communications and social matters are concerned. Decide what you want to do, where you want to do it and who you want to do it with, then just get on with it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Venus in your sign means you are inclined to let people off the hook when they stray, but other influences suggest that might not be the best approach to take at the moment. Sadly, some people still take kindness as a sign of weakness.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Make the most of the next few days because when the sun leaves your sign on Thursday it may not be quite as easy to influence events to the same extent as you have done in recent weeks. You’ve still got time to do something amazing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to pay more attention to what friends and relatives are trying to tell you. Yes, you know what you want and you know how to get it but that does not mean you can afford to ignore advice from everyone else. Be smart – listen and learn.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The message of the stars is that it is okay to dream again, even though some of your dreams may seem a bit outlandish to those of a more down-to-earth disposition. Forget about what went before and visualize all the good things still to come.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

No task will be too much for you this week – but you don’t have to do everything. Decide what is of most importance to you and work on that to the exclusion of everything else. Don’t just do it well, do it better than anyone ever did it before.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you need assistance with something over the next 24 hours all you have to do is ask and people will come running to help you. Even if you don’t ask some people will offer to do things for you – because they can tell you are under pressure.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must be honest with yourself about what needs to be done – and then you must do it. You have made too many excuses already and now there is no place left to hide, so get on and finish what should have been completed a long time ago.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Comments

Read most recent letters to the editor.

