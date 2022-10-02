Libra.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Too often in the past you looked for excuses when you should have been looking for glory. Now you won’t hesitate to act quickly and decisively. Mercury’s influence on your birthday means you will see with the utmost clarity what needs to be done.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There are a lot of strange ideas doing the rounds at the moment, so be careful what you allow yourself to believe. Just because some of your friends think there are plots and conspiracies around every corner doesn’t mean it’s true, so check every word they say.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

According to the planets you could go over the top this week and say things it might have been wiser to keep to yourself. It may be true that someone tried to mislead you but making a song and dance about it won’t change a thing.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You are not exactly the cautious sort but now that Mercury, your ruler, has come to the end of its retrograde phase you may be tempted to do more than most people think is wise. But you’re not most people, you’re a Gemini, and you’ll handle it!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Resist the urge to get involved in the kind of venture that requires you to invest some money up front. You should know by now there is no such thing as something for nothing, so avoid get-rich-quick schemes like the proverbial plague.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A friend or family member will offer you some excellent advice over the next few days and if you are smart you will make good use of it. Now that communications planet Mercury is moving in your favor you can start trusting what you are told again.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will see things over the next few days that for some strange reason you failed to notice before. It’s no big deal, at least not for you personally, and you were not the only one who missed them, but keep your eyes open from now on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Anything is possible for you now and as mind planet Mercury has completed its retrograde phase your fears will disappear as quickly as they arrived. Focus all your energy in a single direction and believe with all your heart that you cannot fail.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Why are you attaching so much importance to something that previously you thought was of no significance at all? Whatever the reason you must get your head together and you must focus only on facts. Rumors and hearsay are best avoided.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your head is full of big ideas and with mind planet Mercury moving in your favour again some of those ideas could be worth their weight in gold. Whatever it is you are dreaming of now, you will be doing it by the end of the week.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There will be moments over the next few days when you honestly wonder why you have been singled out for so much good fortune. The universe has its reasons, of course, so enjoy what comes your way and find ways to spread your joy around.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more you were held back in recent weeks the more determined you will be to make up for lost time now. All those reasons others gave you for not doing anything too challenging no longer exist, so give yourself permission to do something outrageous.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have done many small good deeds for other people of late and now the universe will reward you with one really big slice of good fortune. What happens this week will bring the broadest of smiles to your face, and put more dollars in your pocket.

