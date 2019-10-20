Your lookahead horoscope: October 20

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

No way have you reached your full potential and no way has your life come to a halt, either in a personal sense or professionally. No matter your age or position the year ahead will remind you on many occasions that life is not a destination but a glorious journey.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You must stand up for your rights this week Aries, as well as the rights of people who are for whatever reason unable to defend themselves. The moment someone in a position of power oversteps the line you must speak up about it. Make sure they get the message.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Romance is in the air this week but there is a danger that you will become so obsessed with a wonderful person in your life that you neglect other things. Also, don’t think they are better than they actually are. Like you they are human and possess many faults.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Something you have been holding on to way too long must be let go of now. Once you have done that you will feel a sense of freedom rather than loss. At last there will be room in your life for all those other things you have been hoping for.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A relationship that has been down some tough roads of late is about to get a lot smoother. The fact that you went through some trying times together has brought you closer and helped you see how much you have in common – and how much you need each other.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your workload could increase over the next few days but with it will come opportunities to prove you have what it takes to operate on a much higher level. This could be your big chance to start moving up the ladder of success. Don’t waste it!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something of a creative nature will come right for you over the next few days and you will be so glad that you made the effort to see it through. No one will be able to deny that you deserve all the applause and rewards that come your way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you want to grab the attention of someone in a position of power then a positive link between Venus, your ruler, and Saturn, planet of authority, will make it easy for you. Leave them in no doubt at all what you are capable of. They will be impressed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It may come as a shock to discover that someone you thought was as honest as the day is long has in fact been taking shortcuts and bending the rules, but don’t take it as an invitation to lower your own standards. Be someone others can look up to.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Changes you made a long time ago are beginning to work their way through and over the next few days you will see obvious signs that your hard work and dedication are starting to pay off. But it’s only a start – keep pushing and keep winning.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It may seem as if you have not accomplished much in recent weeks but that simply isn’t true. No effort is ever wasted and what occurs between now and the end of the month should convince you that the universe has recognized your sacrifices and struggles.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

An anxiety that has been holding you back from trying something new will fade quite quickly over the next few days, leaving you free to follow a path that has fascinated you for quite some time. A whole new world of possibilities is about to open up to you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There are numerous upheavals taking place in your world and no doubt you are worried what they might mean for you personally. Yes, there will have to be changes, but with the sun moving in your favour they will be changes of a positive kind.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com